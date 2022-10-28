Read full article on original website
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: No injury designation
Davis doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis logged a full practice Friday after being limited in each of the first two sessions ahead of Week 8 and is expected to be available after missing Week 7 due to a hamstring injury. However, the third-year pro has only seen 10 defensive snaps across six appearances this season, so he figures to play primarily on special teams against New England.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Team's clear WR1 in Week 8
Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News expects the Jets to rely more on Wilson against the Patriots on Sunday with Corey Davis (knee) sidelined. Wilson leads the Jets in catches (28) and targets (52), but Davis is the team leader in receiving yards with 351 entering Week 8. The two share the team lead in receiving touchdowns with two apiece. With Davis sidelined, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims could all see more targets behind Wilson as well.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury
Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't return Friday
Ayton has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain. Ayton logged four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds in eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but exited the game late in the first quarter. His next chance to return will be Sunday against the Rockets, while Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see additional playing time in Ayton's absence.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Set to lead backfield sans Hubbard
Foreman is expected to lead the Carolina backfield Sunday against Atlanta with teammate Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out, The Associated Press reports. The Panthers haven't done much on offense this season, but Foreman and Hubbard combined for 218 total yards last week in a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Carolina's first game after the Christian McCaffrey trade. While that type of cumulative production won't happen most weeks, Foreman has a nice opportunity ahead of him with Hubbard unavailable against a struggling Atlanta defense. Raheem Blackshear is the only other healthy tailback on the active roster, though Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said he still wants to use a backfield committee and might call up Spencer Brown from the practice squad before Sunday. Regardless, Foreman is a clear favorite to start and lead the team in carries.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
