Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
unk.edu
‘Now that’s a Loper’: Chancellor Kristensen dedicates new sculpture during homecoming ceremony
Chancellor Doug Kristensen hosted a dedication ceremony Friday afternoon for the new pronghorn antelope sculpture on campus. Prominently displayed in the 26th Street Mall area near the west edge of Randall Hall, “The Loper” stands 10 feet tall and weighs more than 1,200 pounds. The bronze statue was created by Holdrege native and UNK alumnus Mark Lundeen and cast at Loveland-based Art Castings of Colorado. It was installed last month.
unk.edu
Six Loper greats inducted into UNK Athletic Hall of Fame
Five former student-athletes and a former head coach were inducted into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame during homecoming week. The 2022 Hall of Fame members are football player/track and field athlete Bill Backes (’67), track and field athlete Shauna (Birchard) Graham (’06), men’s basketball player Dusty Jura (’08; ’15), football player Troy Stonacek (’86), diver Dusty (Walston) Hatt (’02) and head football coach Darrell Morris.
unk.edu
UNK social work students build skills while working with residents at Kearney Manor
KEARNEY – Empathy. Communication. Active listening. Critical thinking. Patience. These essential skills and traits for social workers can’t be learned from a textbook. They’re developed through real-world interactions. “Social work is a profession where we work directly with people. We can talk about it all day, but...
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
doniphanherald.com
NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders
As the University of Nebraska system works to reverse consecutive years of enrollment losses, its campuses are putting added emphasis on drawing more out-of-state students. The 49,560 students enrolled on NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney mark the lowest total since 2009, and the 23,805 students counted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reflected its smallest student body since 2008.
apr.org
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Kearney Hub
Teen found with dead mother in trunk makes court appearance
An extradition hearing for a 17-year-old Texas youth suspected of murdering his mother has been scheduled for Nov. 30 in Hall County Court. At a court appearance Friday morning, Tyler Roenz requested an extradition hearing. He was represented by Hall County public defender Vicky Kenney,. Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel...
KSNB Local4
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
One killed, one critically injured in Hwy 30 crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was killed Wednesday night following a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Stuhr Road. Grand Island Police officers were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for a fatal crash involving a Ford Taurus car and a Dodge Ram pickup.
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident at Highway 30 and Stuhr Rd
On 10/26/22 at 6:54pm at the intersection of US. Hwy #30 and Stuhr Road, Officers investigated a fatal traffic crash. A white Ford Taurus was eastbound on US Hwy #30 while a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on US Hwy #30 and was turning left to go southbound on Stuhr Rd. The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Bridge Under Construction Collapses
One person has died and at least three others were injured after they were trapped in the debris of a bridge collapse.
Comments / 0