Italian officer allegedly shoots and kills commander

 3 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Special forces stormed a carabinieri barracks near Italy’s Lake Como early Friday where an officer had barricaded himself overnight with hostages after allegedly shooting and killing the commander, Italian media reported.

The suspect was taken into custody unharmed, the news agency LaPresse reported. One of the special forces was shot in the knee during the blitz, while the hostages remaining in the barracks in the Lombardy town of Asso were released unharmed.

The hostages included another carabinieri officer, who shut herself in a room, and family members of other officers who live in the barracks and remained in their quarters away from the assailant.

According to the news agency ANSA, the officer shot the station commander, Doriano Furceri, at close range, and shouted, “I killed him.”

The motive was under investigation.

