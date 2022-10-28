ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

News 11 Sports: Vikings volleyball continues tear through CIF

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The top seeded Holtville Vikings defeated #9 seed San Pasqual Golden Eagles on Friday evening. The Vikings have won in straight sets in the first two rounds of playoff play. The Vikings will next host #5 seed Mira Mesa on Tuesday night. On...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

The Beat, October 19-October 28

HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
HEBER, CA
KYMA News 11

School threat on social media in Yuma

The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
BRAWLEY, CA
High School Football PRO

Brawley, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BRAWLEY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Calexico Claims Battle for the Border

EL CENTRO — For the second straight year, the Calexico High School football team won the Battle for the Border against crosstown rival Vincent Memorial Catholic High, claiming the trophy with a 42-16 victory at Cal Jones Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. After a 34-30 game a year...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Double trouble! Matadors men’s and women’s soccer teams claim Region I titles!!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their second second consecutive Region I Title on Friday. The Matadors entered the late afternoon contest with revenge on their minds. Arizona Western's lone loss in conference play this season game on the road at Yavapai on October 5th. The Matadors lost on that day 2-1 and on Friday, the Matadors returned the favor with a 2-1 at Matador Field.
YUMA, AZ

