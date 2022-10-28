Read full article on original website
Related
Organize Arizona hosts Vote Expo to bring awareness to voters
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Organize Arizona hosted a family-friendly community event called Vote Expo. The post Organize Arizona hosts Vote Expo to bring awareness to voters appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana
Westwind RV & Golf Resort presents the second annual Fiesta De Noche The post Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
News 11 Sports: Vikings volleyball continues tear through CIF
HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The top seeded Holtville Vikings defeated #9 seed San Pasqual Golden Eagles on Friday evening. The Vikings have won in straight sets in the first two rounds of playoff play. The Vikings will next host #5 seed Mira Mesa on Tuesday night. On...
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
The Beat, October 19-October 28
HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest
Fabian Lucero is a fifth grader from Salida Del Sol Elementary School who won the AZ529 "Dream. Write. Win" Essay Writing Contest. The post Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest appeared first on KYMA.
Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge
Three high school students won the educational creativity challenge. The post Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors
The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang. The post Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
Brawley, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Union High School football team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Calexico Claims Battle for the Border
EL CENTRO — For the second straight year, the Calexico High School football team won the Battle for the Border against crosstown rival Vincent Memorial Catholic High, claiming the trophy with a 42-16 victory at Cal Jones Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. After a 34-30 game a year...
kyma.com
Double trouble! Matadors men’s and women’s soccer teams claim Region I titles!!
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their second second consecutive Region I Title on Friday. The Matadors entered the late afternoon contest with revenge on their minds. Arizona Western's lone loss in conference play this season game on the road at Yavapai on October 5th. The Matadors lost on that day 2-1 and on Friday, the Matadors returned the favor with a 2-1 at Matador Field.
Comments / 0