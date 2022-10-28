Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox9.com
Owner says ghostly spirit haunts downtown Robbinsdale hair salon
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Draped in cobwebs and festive decorations, Salon Halo in downtown Robbinsdale is all dressed up and ready for Halloween. But owner Amanda Kist says there's something a little spooky at her business every day of the year. Over her 8 years there, she has experienced some strange things, namely in the back corner of the building near the break room and mechanical closet.
The science of Halloween: Fun projects to try at home
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Halloween isn't just about candy and costumes; it's also about fun and spooky decorations. Your family can have some fun with those Halloween decorations while also teaching your kids some simple lessons about science. Liz Heinecke, also known as The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, stopped by...
Hennepin History Museum presents story of MPLS serial killer this Halloween weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in towns across the metro as people dress up and mask up heading out to make the most of this spooky weekend. Perhaps one of the most uniquely haunting experiences this Halloween weekend is in Minneapolis at the Hennepin History Museum.
Make DIY Halloween costumes from spare boxes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spooky season is upon us, but if you haven't found a Halloween costume for yourself or your kids, it's not too late. Do-it-yourself costumes can be fun, inexpensive, and easy to make, using materials you already have in your home, like an extra cardboard box!
Anoka Halloween parades are in full swing, and back to normal after COVID
ANOKA, Minn. — Few cities do Halloween better than Anoka. Every year, the community comes together to organize a full month of Halloween activities. This year marks 102 years of Halloween fun, and two years since the pandemic came along. “I’d say last year was fairly normal, but you...
Grow with KARE: Overwintering geraniums
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many of us buy geraniums each spring as annuals, but with just a little work, you can save this year’s flowers to plant again next year… for free! I like free flowers. First clean up this year’s plant by trimming off any dead...
Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips
MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
After fall, 81-year-old Chaska man credits Apple Watch for sending help
CHASKA, Minnesota — At 81 years old, Dennis "Nick" Nikolai bought his first smart watch. "I'm still trying to keep up with the times," Nikolai said, laughing. Three weeks after the purchase, Nikolai is crediting the device for the quick 911 response he received after falling in his driveway in Chaska.
Bitty Kitty Brigade spreads awareness about saving orphaned neonatal kittens
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Bitty Kitty Brigade joined KARE 11 Saturday on National Cat Day to talk about their mission of saving as many orphaned neonatal kittens as possible and getting them adopted into loving homes. Since 2019, the volunteer-run organization has taken in more than 3,000 kittens.
A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze
Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
North St. Paul businesses team up to support kids
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — “God is on our side,” Kou Lee said reflecting on the beautiful day it turned out to be for his event. Lee owns Warman Muay Thai Gym. He and Lue Thao, owner of Cypher Side Dance Studio, teamed up to put on a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for the community.
KARE
St. Louis Park woman makes 'Beautiful Impact' with jewelry made from upcycled tins
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota — Alysha Boie has always considered herself a maker. Growing up, she loved drawing and making friendship bracelets. In college, she turned to candle making, knitting and crocheting. "I was just always wanting that creative outlet. So I was making beaded jewelry for years and...
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
fox9.com
Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
RECIPE: Chocolate Hazelnut Zucchini Bread
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A staple in many home kitchens is getting a refresh. The Betty Crocker Cookbook is returning with a new 13th edition. The classic cookbook includes 375 new recipes, plus new chapters focused on eliminating food waste and "veggie-forward" cooking. New features include 5-ingredient recipes, more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, and recipes for air fryers, slow cookers and other multi-cooker appliances.
CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
Here's what's new at the Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — With hundreds of stores selling everything from candy to clothes and toys and tech, chances are the Mall of America has the items on your gifting list. And just in time for the holiday season, a bunch of new brands have opened or will open soon inside the Bloomington mega-mall.
How a young girl with spina bifida made medical history...before birth
MINNEAPOLIS — October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month, which means it's a great time to celebrate the extraordinary story of Stella Baty. Stella made Minnesota medical history by becoming the first patient to receive a new kind of procedure to fix a serious birth defect. And it all happened...
U of M issues alert of fireworks assault in Dinkytown neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks. The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast,...
