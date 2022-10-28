ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Owner says ghostly spirit haunts downtown Robbinsdale hair salon

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Draped in cobwebs and festive decorations, Salon Halo in downtown Robbinsdale is all dressed up and ready for Halloween. But owner Amanda Kist says there's something a little spooky at her business every day of the year. Over her 8 years there, she has experienced some strange things, namely in the back corner of the building near the break room and mechanical closet.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KARE 11

The science of Halloween: Fun projects to try at home

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Halloween isn't just about candy and costumes; it's also about fun and spooky decorations. Your family can have some fun with those Halloween decorations while also teaching your kids some simple lessons about science. Liz Heinecke, also known as The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, stopped by...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Make DIY Halloween costumes from spare boxes

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spooky season is upon us, but if you haven't found a Halloween costume for yourself or your kids, it's not too late. Do-it-yourself costumes can be fun, inexpensive, and easy to make, using materials you already have in your home, like an extra cardboard box!
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Overwintering geraniums

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many of us buy geraniums each spring as annuals, but with just a little work, you can save this year’s flowers to plant again next year… for free! I like free flowers. First clean up this year’s plant by trimming off any dead...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze

Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

North St. Paul businesses team up to support kids

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — “God is on our side,” Kou Lee said reflecting on the beautiful day it turned out to be for his event. Lee owns Warman Muay Thai Gym. He and Lue Thao, owner of Cypher Side Dance Studio, teamed up to put on a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for the community.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Chocolate Hazelnut Zucchini Bread

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A staple in many home kitchens is getting a refresh. The Betty Crocker Cookbook is returning with a new 13th edition. The classic cookbook includes 375 new recipes, plus new chapters focused on eliminating food waste and "veggie-forward" cooking. New features include 5-ingredient recipes, more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, and recipes for air fryers, slow cookers and other multi-cooker appliances.
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Here's what's new at the Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — With hundreds of stores selling everything from candy to clothes and toys and tech, chances are the Mall of America has the items on your gifting list. And just in time for the holiday season, a bunch of new brands have opened or will open soon inside the Bloomington mega-mall.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

