“I want to fight Tank and Tank wants to fight me,” Ryan Garcia stated on social media Thursday. “This fight is what boxing NEEDS right now!” Few would argue that Garcia is wrong. After anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fell apart, fans were left with a sport that didn’t seem to be offering much. Long story short, boxing needs a big fight to please the fans rather than the bureaucracy which controls it. Garcia is coming across like he’s at least trying to make that big fight happen. For a battle between himself and fellow lightweight Gervonta Davis may well be the biggest fight conceivable.

2 DAYS AGO