worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'
Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Boxing Insider
Ryan Garcia On Facing Gervonta Davis: “This Fight Is What Boxing NEEDS Right Now!”
“I want to fight Tank and Tank wants to fight me,” Ryan Garcia stated on social media Thursday. “This fight is what boxing NEEDS right now!” Few would argue that Garcia is wrong. After anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fell apart, fans were left with a sport that didn’t seem to be offering much. Long story short, boxing needs a big fight to please the fans rather than the bureaucracy which controls it. Garcia is coming across like he’s at least trying to make that big fight happen. For a battle between himself and fellow lightweight Gervonta Davis may well be the biggest fight conceivable.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Yardbarker
Frank Warren reveals all of Tyson Fury’s next THREE fights
Frank Warren has provided some insight in how the heavyweight boxing landscape could look like over the coming months. Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world, has made it clear that he will no longer be retiring from professional boxing – shock!. The Gypsy King will be...
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward leaning towards Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia
By Adam Baskin: Andre Ward gives the edge to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis over the younger, less experienced Ryan Garcia if/when the two meet for their mega-fight. Ward sounded a little frustrated about the glacially slow negotiations for the Davis vs. Ryan fight, and he wants the talks to be wrapped up as the boxing fans do.
Boxing Scene
Kyoguchi: Glad To Fight Kenshiro But It's Not As Special Like I Felt Before He Lost
Hiroto Kyoguchi has waited so long for the chance to fight countryman Kenshiro Teraji that the novelty has almost worn off. The pair of junior flyweight titlists collide in their highly anticipated WBC/WBA unification bout this Tuesday at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The pairing required Teraji (19-1, 11KO) to first regain the WBC title he lost in a stunning upset knockout loss to Masamichi Yabuki last September in his hometown of Kyoto, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - CompuBox Punch Stats
Jake Paul landed 51 of 121 power punches (44%), while Anderson Silva landed 66 of 176 of his power punches (38%). The difference for Paul was his jab. He threw 215 jabs, 140 more than Silva, and landed 32. 30 of Paul's 83 landed punches were body shots. Paul landed/threw fight high 17 of 44 punches in round 8.
Yardbarker
Hasbulla: I want to fight Conor McGregor
Hasbulla has lashed out at Conor McGregor after the Irishman named his chicken after the social media sensation. Hasbulla has risen to fame in the combat sports community after aligning himself with the hugely successful contingent of fighters from Dagestan. It was recently revealed that Hasbulla had become the latest...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
Boxing Scene
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That
GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Boxing Scene
Circle the 5th: November Preview
Fans can only enjoy the fights that get made. With two months in 2022, there is still a cloud lingering from a few that haven’t been. Good fights clear the gray. Of all the cards this month, none may be better than the November 5th card on DAZN. It provides three title fights with two of particularly high quality:
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight
GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Talks Parker-Ryder, Nick Ball, Alimkhanuly-Bentley, More
THE MONTH OF November we have mapped out should certainly go off with a good few bangs – and not just the ones we will hear in and around Bonfire Night. We have a thrilling month in store, from a world title tilt over in Vegas, a Euro-cracker in Telford to a fascinating domestic duel at the 02 with a potential shot at Canelo at stake.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: I Want Nate Diaz, - Stop Being a Bitch and Fight Me!
The “Problem Child” defeated an MMA legend on Saturday. Jake Paul dropped and decisioned former UFC star Anderson “The Spider” Silva in a bruising, brilliant eight-round unanimous decision from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix. The cruiserweight thriller took...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Boxer who gave Conor Benn black eyes calls for ban
Cedrick Peynaud has called for Conor Benn to get suspended over the two failed drug tests flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The opponent who dropped Benn twice and gave him two black eyes has addressed the ongoing saga with World Boxing News exclusively. Frenchman Peynaud shared the ring with...
