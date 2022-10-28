Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Apple Insider
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Autoblog
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla rakes in so much of its profits from Chinese sales that it will behave like a tech stock listed on Hong Kong's Hang Seng or the Shanghai Composite index until at least 2030, according to Morgan Stanley. The electric carmaker is likely to find itself closely tethered to the...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures On Backseat As Fresh Trading Week Starts With Spotlight On Fed Decision — Apple, Tesla, Brazilian Stocks In Focus
Trading in the major U.S. index futures is pointing to a negative opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as rate fears return. Whatever Monday’s session brings, the three major averages are on track to end October with strong gains. U.S. Indices' Performance In Week Ended Oct. 28. Index...
If The Drop In Demand Is Real, Why Is UPS Handling It So Much Better Than FedEx?
After FedEx FDX released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter last month, investors began to pay close attention to the transportation giant’s performance as a possible gauge for the state of the general economy. Several analysts cut the company’s price target as management blamed a drop in shipping...
daystech.org
Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $152.40 Monday morning after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries. Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID curbs to contain the spread of the virus within the facility, forcing many of its about 200,000 workers to flee the site.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
Apple earnings may offer a hint about the iPhone 14's success
Apple is about to offer its first hints about iPhone 14 sales after weeks of rumors that demand for its latest smartphone lineup could be weaker than initially expected.
Things Don't Add Up Well in Used Computer Renter's IPO Bid
LX Technology, parent of Little Bear Rental, has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, despite losing over 740 million yuan in the past three and a half years. Its major early shareholders, including Tencent, Lenovo and JD.com, have started cutting their ties with the company even before the IPO.
Output of Apple iPhones at major China plant could fall 30% amid COVID curbs -source
TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Production of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhones could slump by as much as 30% at one of the world's biggest factories next month due to tightening COVID-19 curbs in China, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0