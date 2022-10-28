Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus earns hard-fought win over Lake Cormorant in emotional senior night performance
Columbus has played from behind all season, and the Falcons had to play from behind again on Friday night. Trailing 14-7 for much of the game against Lake Cormorant, and for nearly all of the second half, the Falcons seemingly fought for every yard in the fourth quarter, but they got the job done thanks to strong defense and perseverance on an emotional senior night.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Starkville Academy allowed the big play too often against Leake Academy
It was a struggle watching Starkville Academy’s offense try to perform against Leake Academy on Friday night, but what was even more frustrating for fans was the performance of the defense. Scores can only say so much about a game and yes, the Volunteers did take down the Rebels,...
Amory, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Caledonia High School basketball team will have a game with Amory High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy bounced by Leake Academy in first round of MAIS Class 5A playoffs
STARKVILLE — Lightning did not strike twice for Starkville Academy against Leake Academy on Friday night. After a 38-7 Volunteers victory in September, the dominoes looked to be falling in the right place with home-field advantage baked on top of it. That was until the second quarter hit and...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer wins first-ever SEC tournament match, defeating Texas A&M in extra time
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Things were undoubtedly tense at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola, Florida, in the first round of the SEC tournament as Mississippi State and Texas A&M went to extra time. The Bulldogs, making the tournament for the fifth time in program history, were looking for their first...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State volleyball wins five-set thriller at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Mississippi State volleyball team closed out the series against LSU with a thrilling five-set victory on Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 26-24 victory, but the Tigers followed up with a 25-16, 25-16 in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Christian Academy falls to Prentiss Christian in playoff shootout
STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy quarterback Garrett Weathers scored six touchdowns against Prentiss Christian School, but the Rams couldn’t keep pace in a 58-42 loss Friday night. Weathers shouldered the Rams in their Mississippi Association of Independent Schools eight-man, Class 2A playoff clash against the Saints, finishing with...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville keeps playoff hopes alive, blows out Germantown
MADISON — Starkville got back to the .500 mark for the first time in district play this season, defeating Germantown on the road, 46-14, on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets (7-3) now hold the head-to-head tiebreakers over Germantown and Oxford for the fourth and final playoff spot in MHSAA Class 6A, Region 2. It was the third straight game that Starkville scored 46 or more points and its fifth game this season scoring 42 or more points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State's once-promising season slipping away
This Mississippi State season had a lot of promise. It still has a third of the way to go, but the ceiling is lower than it once was. The Bulldogs are 5-3 and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference as they come off their open date. State opened the season with...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Christian Academy to move up to 11-man football in MAIS realignment
On Tuesday, the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools announced the newest reclassifications of schools for the upcoming 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The reclassifications announced pertain to just football as some MAIS schools have different classifications for other sports. Columbus Christian Academy is the only local MAIS school that will...
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football: Q&A with Texas A&M beat writer Travis L. Brown
OXFORD — No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) visits Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Daily Journal caught up with Travis L. Brown of The Bryan-College Station Eagle to see what he considers the keys to the matchup between the Rebels and the Aggies.
Commercial Dispatch
Who has the edge between Ole Miss football, Texas A&M?
No. 15 Ole Miss hits the road for the second straight week. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Here’s who has the advantage at every position. Quarterback. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart...
Mississippi junior high basketball coach without job, arrested after reportedly bringing marijuana onto campus
A Mississippi junior high basketball coach is without a job and behind bars after reportedly being found with marijuana on campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Horatio Jackson, 25, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jackson was the Caledonia Junior High basketball coach and also taught social studies to...
Commercial Dispatch
For proof of how far Ole Miss football has come, look no further than fans rushing the field at its expense
OXFORD — While Ole Miss players and coaches would rather not see another team rush the field at their expense, there is something to be said for how far the Rebels have come. To an extent, the hunter is now the hunted. And, for senior cornerback Deantre Prince, that’s...
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Ole Miss football game at Texas A&M
While Mississippi State has an open date, Ole Miss faces another Southeastern Conference road test Saturday evening. Here’s what you need to know about the contest, plus Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal beat writer Michael Katz’s prediction. No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Podcast | What just happened and what's about to happen for the Ole Miss Rebels
Host Brad Logan recaps what we watched play out in College Station late Saturday night and what it all means for Ole Miss moving ahead...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 10-30-22
A rose to fall and Halloween-themed events across the Golden Triangle. Starkville hosted its annual Pumpkinpalooza on Thursday, bringing out children and adults alike, many donning costumes, for food, games and fun. The annual Boo Parade brought dozens of children in costumes through downtown Columbus. Meanwhile, the Community Benefit Committee, led by sheriff’s deputy Rhonda Sanders, is hosting its annual haunted house at Columbus Fairgrounds this weekend. In Clay County, the sheriff’s office plans to let children come in on Halloween night and dig donated candy from a full-size coffin that inmates built last year for the occasion. Trunk-or-treats are planned for Sunday in Columbus and Caledonia.
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Excitement building around Mississippi Spelling Bee
Yes, it’s a spelling competition where everyone wishes to get a word they can spell, so they can be the one to remain in the contest. Unfortunately, there is only one top speller, but no one leaves a spelling bee without memories of it. Years later, many can still recall the word they misspelled as well as the excitement, nerves, and their friends around them at the Bee.
Comments / 0