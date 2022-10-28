Columbus has played from behind all season, and the Falcons had to play from behind again on Friday night. Trailing 14-7 for much of the game against Lake Cormorant, and for nearly all of the second half, the Falcons seemingly fought for every yard in the fourth quarter, but they got the job done thanks to strong defense and perseverance on an emotional senior night.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO