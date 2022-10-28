ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Columbus earns hard-fought win over Lake Cormorant in emotional senior night performance

Columbus has played from behind all season, and the Falcons had to play from behind again on Friday night. Trailing 14-7 for much of the game against Lake Cormorant, and for nearly all of the second half, the Falcons seemingly fought for every yard in the fourth quarter, but they got the job done thanks to strong defense and perseverance on an emotional senior night.
COLUMBUS, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Amory, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Caledonia High School basketball team will have a game with Amory High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:01.
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State volleyball wins five-set thriller at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Mississippi State volleyball team closed out the series against LSU with a thrilling five-set victory on Sunday afternoon in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 26-24 victory, but the Tigers followed up with a 25-16, 25-16 in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Christian Academy falls to Prentiss Christian in playoff shootout

STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy quarterback Garrett Weathers scored six touchdowns against Prentiss Christian School, but the Rams couldn’t keep pace in a 58-42 loss Friday night. Weathers shouldered the Rams in their Mississippi Association of Independent Schools eight-man, Class 2A playoff clash against the Saints, finishing with...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville keeps playoff hopes alive, blows out Germantown

MADISON — Starkville got back to the .500 mark for the first time in district play this season, defeating Germantown on the road, 46-14, on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets (7-3) now hold the head-to-head tiebreakers over Germantown and Oxford for the fourth and final playoff spot in MHSAA Class 6A, Region 2. It was the third straight game that Starkville scored 46 or more points and its fifth game this season scoring 42 or more points.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Christian Academy to move up to 11-man football in MAIS realignment

On Tuesday, the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools announced the newest reclassifications of schools for the upcoming 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The reclassifications announced pertain to just football as some MAIS schools have different classifications for other sports. Columbus Christian Academy is the only local MAIS school that will...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Who has the edge between Ole Miss football, Texas A&M?

No. 15 Ole Miss hits the road for the second straight week. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Here’s who has the advantage at every position. Quarterback. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart...
OXFORD, MS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching

Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 10-30-22

A rose to fall and Halloween-themed events across the Golden Triangle. Starkville hosted its annual Pumpkinpalooza on Thursday, bringing out children and adults alike, many donning costumes, for food, games and fun. The annual Boo Parade brought dozens of children in costumes through downtown Columbus. Meanwhile, the Community Benefit Committee, led by sheriff’s deputy Rhonda Sanders, is hosting its annual haunted house at Columbus Fairgrounds this weekend. In Clay County, the sheriff’s office plans to let children come in on Halloween night and dig donated candy from a full-size coffin that inmates built last year for the occasion. Trunk-or-treats are planned for Sunday in Columbus and Caledonia.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Excitement building around Mississippi Spelling Bee

Yes, it’s a spelling competition where everyone wishes to get a word they can spell, so they can be the one to remain in the contest. Unfortunately, there is only one top speller, but no one leaves a spelling bee without memories of it. Years later, many can still recall the word they misspelled as well as the excitement, nerves, and their friends around them at the Bee.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

