Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva odds: Massive betting favorite emerges for 2022 boxing PPV

One boxing event trumps all this weekend as all eyes descend upon the desert for a main event featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Paul's unassailable popularity and Silva's Hall-of-Fame worthy resume — even if UFC won't officially bestow upon him that much deserved honor — makes their Saturday PPV must-watch.
The Dolphins confirm the signing of Oliver Gildart after he was released by Wests Tigers

The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of Oliver Gildart on a one-year deal after he was released by the Wests Tigers last week. The England international endured a difficult campaign in 2022, making a mid-season switch to the Roosters after he had managed to make just eight appearances in the first half of the year for the Tigers.

