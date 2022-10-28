Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva results: Paul knocks down Silva late, takes controversial unanimous decision
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The unlikely boxing career of Jake Paul continues, but not without controversy. In the toughest fight of his career, Paul scored a late knockdown of Anderson Silva and then won a controversial unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 6-0. It wasn't the decision so much as...
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva odds: Massive betting favorite emerges for 2022 boxing PPV
One boxing event trumps all this weekend as all eyes descend upon the desert for a main event featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva. Paul's unassailable popularity and Silva's Hall-of-Fame worthy resume — even if UFC won't officially bestow upon him that much deserved honor — makes their Saturday PPV must-watch.
Sporting News
The Dolphins confirm the signing of Oliver Gildart after he was released by Wests Tigers
The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of Oliver Gildart on a one-year deal after he was released by the Wests Tigers last week. The England international endured a difficult campaign in 2022, making a mid-season switch to the Roosters after he had managed to make just eight appearances in the first half of the year for the Tigers.
Comments / 0