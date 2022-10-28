ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue

With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
KRCB 104.9

Thompson, Brock spar on vision for 4th Congressional District and the nation

photo credit: Courtesy of Mike Thompson and Matt Brock Next up in our ongoing election 2022 coverage, the race for the fourth congressional district seat in the US House of Representatives.   Redistricting after the 2020 US Census changed a number of local districts.   Mike Thompson is running for re-election in what is now California’s 4th Congressional District, the new district closely mirroring the current 5th District which Thompson represents.   His opponent is Matt Brock, a water district operations supervisor based in Solano County.   Brock has a straightforward question for voters in the area Thompson has represented since 1998.   "Has your family life, has your life gotten...
Newsweek

Biden's Safe Districts are Falling Into Republican Hands

Four districts that decisively went to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are at risk of flipping red this midterm election. Republicans running for the House of Representatives in California, Oregon and Connecticut—states that have all leaned blue on a national level—are all ahead of or in a neck-and-neck contest with their Democratic opponents.
CalMatters

Pelosi attack illuminates four California challenges

Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, that sent the 82-year-old to the hospital with a skull fracture and other serious injuries has cast a harsh light on the intertwined, deeply ingrained problems facing California and the nation with just a little over a week until the Nov. 8 […]
The Guardian

US abortions decrease by 10,000 since repeal of Roe v Wade in June

There have been at least 10,000 fewer abortions since the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v Wade were repealed by the US supreme court in June. New research from the national research project #WeCount shows that with federal abortion protections rolled back, there have been 10,570 fewer legal abortions – a 6% decline – than estimates in April before the June rulin.
KRQE News 13

New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River

Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico will have to cut their water use in 2023 for a second year in a row under existing agreements. California is looped in at lower elevations in Lake Mead. Arizona was forced to give up 21% of its total Colorado River supply. Farmers in central Arizona, tribes and growing cities like Scottsdale are feeling the impacts.
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
