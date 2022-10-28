Read full article on original website
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin under fire for 'vile' quip following Paul Pelosi attack
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi "back to California to be with" her husband.
Washington Examiner
New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue
With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
Thompson, Brock spar on vision for 4th Congressional District and the nation
photo credit: Courtesy of Mike Thompson and Matt Brock Next up in our ongoing election 2022 coverage, the race for the fourth congressional district seat in the US House of Representatives. Redistricting after the 2020 US Census changed a number of local districts. Mike Thompson is running for re-election in what is now California’s 4th Congressional District, the new district closely mirroring the current 5th District which Thompson represents. His opponent is Matt Brock, a water district operations supervisor based in Solano County. Brock has a straightforward question for voters in the area Thompson has represented since 1998. "Has your family life, has your life gotten...
Biden's Safe Districts are Falling Into Republican Hands
Four districts that decisively went to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are at risk of flipping red this midterm election. Republicans running for the House of Representatives in California, Oregon and Connecticut—states that have all leaned blue on a national level—are all ahead of or in a neck-and-neck contest with their Democratic opponents.
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
KOLD-TV
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Revises Political Stunt As Californians Are Left Paying The Bill
Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for a special legislative session on December 5 to impose “windfall taxes” on oil companies is nothing but a political stunt and politics at its worst. If Newsom thinks there is price-gouging, then he should call the session for next week, not after...
Gavin Newsom has quietly constructed one of the biggest digital forces in politics
The governor has 6 million emails and 1.5 million phone numbers. It’s a massive tool, and it’s led to a logical question: What will he do with it after the midterms?
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
KCRA.com
Congress hopefuls Kevin Kiley and Kermit Jones trade jabs in debate to represent Roseville, Rocklin and Lake Tahoe
In a rapid-fire back-and-forth that included more than a few personal attacks, Democrat physician Kermit Jones and Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley faced off on Thursday evening in a debate to represent communities such as Roseville, Rocklin and Lake Tahoe in Congress. The debate was hosted by CapRadio and KCRA 3...
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency.
Why Gavin Newsom isn't even bothering to campaign for reelection
The California governor has such a surefire shot at reelection he’s directing his efforts elsewhere.
UAW seeks election to represent GM battery joint venture workers
Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers on Monday said it is seeking an election to represent workers at a General Motors (GM.N)/LG Energy (373220.KS) battery cell joint venture in Ohio after the companies refused to recognize the union.
Pelosi attack illuminates four California challenges
Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, that sent the 82-year-old to the hospital with a skull fracture and other serious injuries has cast a harsh light on the intertwined, deeply ingrained problems facing California and the nation with just a little over a week until the Nov. 8 […]
California union alleges that fast-food effort to block new labor law is 'willfully misleading voters'
SEIU California files a complaint alleging a fast-food industry coalition violated election rules in its campaign to block a landmark labor law.
US abortions decrease by 10,000 since repeal of Roe v Wade in June
There have been at least 10,000 fewer abortions since the nationwide abortion rights established by Roe v Wade were repealed by the US supreme court in June. New research from the national research project #WeCount shows that with federal abortion protections rolled back, there have been 10,570 fewer legal abortions – a 6% decline – than estimates in April before the June rulin.
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River
Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico will have to cut their water use in 2023 for a second year in a row under existing agreements. California is looped in at lower elevations in Lake Mead. Arizona was forced to give up 21% of its total Colorado River supply. Farmers in central Arizona, tribes and growing cities like Scottsdale are feeling the impacts.
Affirmative action at risk as US supreme court hears key cases – live
Justices predicted to bring about end of affirmative action in university admissions policy – follow the latest news
California's Most Dangerous Cities
California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
