Texas State

SFGate

Attorney General, Others To Host Webinar Today To Offer Resources To Combat Hate Crime

A free webinar is being hosted today by Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state officials to connect the public with resources to combat hate crime. The webinar will inform the public, non-profits, faith-based organizations and media about grant opportunities and other resources directed towards people targeted by hate, according to a news release from the California Department of Justice.
CALIFORNIA STATE

