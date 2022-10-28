ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 19.2 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (right ankle), Davis Bertans: out (right knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Josh Giddey: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

