Think of one word that captures Paul Newman. Legendary? Luminary? What about…ordinary?. For despite dazzling audiences as Butch Cassidy, Hud, and Cool Hand Luke, Newman underscores his banality in the posthumously published memoir The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man (Knopf, Oct. 18). Gleaned from tape-recorded interviews with screenwriter Stewart Stern and from manuscripts discovered in the home he shared with Joanne Woodward (also a legend and the actor’s wife for 50 years), Newman’s self-assessment is damning, even lacerating; he senses nothing exceptional in his character or his talent. Trundling stoically through an Ohio childhood with a mentally unstable mother and a cruel father, he would bang his head against his bedroom wall just to feel something. He endured military service and, later, movie stardom as if “anesthetized.” Because he “never enjoyed acting,” he’d drink—again, to feel something—which led to alcohol abuse. In the book’s oft-repeated phrase, he calls himself an “emotional Republican.”

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO