Historian Thomas Cahill Dies at 82
Thomas Cahill, the historian known for books including the bestseller How the Irish Saved Civilization, has died at 82, the Associated Press reports. Cahill, a Bronx native, was educated at Fordham University and Columbia University. He edited an anthology, Big City Stories by Modern American Writers, with his wife, Susan Cahill, in 1971; they followed that up two years later with A Literary Guide to Ireland.
Open Letter Condemns Amy Coney Barrett Book Deal
More than 600 people have lent their signatures to an open letter condemning Penguin Random House for giving a book deal to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Guardian reports. The letter comes several months after it was reported that the conservative justice—who in 2006 signed an open...
A Posthumous Self-Portrait by Paul Newman
Think of one word that captures Paul Newman. Legendary? Luminary? What about…ordinary?. For despite dazzling audiences as Butch Cassidy, Hud, and Cool Hand Luke, Newman underscores his banality in the posthumously published memoir The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man (Knopf, Oct. 18). Gleaned from tape-recorded interviews with screenwriter Stewart Stern and from manuscripts discovered in the home he shared with Joanne Woodward (also a legend and the actor’s wife for 50 years), Newman’s self-assessment is damning, even lacerating; he senses nothing exceptional in his character or his talent. Trundling stoically through an Ohio childhood with a mentally unstable mother and a cruel father, he would bang his head against his bedroom wall just to feel something. He endured military service and, later, movie stardom as if “anesthetized.” Because he “never enjoyed acting,” he’d drink—again, to feel something—which led to alcohol abuse. In the book’s oft-repeated phrase, he calls himself an “emotional Republican.”
