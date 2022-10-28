Indiana Forest Alliance: Carmel city officials should listen to residents before removing woods along Spring Mill Road

Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Carmel’s 1-2 punch helps ‘Hounds grab 17th boys state title; Noblesville reaches podium for fifth, Fishers sixth
The Carmel Greyhounds were tested in the boys race, but when it came down to it, they were able to edge out Zionsville by three points to capture their 17th boys cross country state championship and their first since 2018. The top six finishing teams ironically landed exactly where they...
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
readthereporter.com
Carbon is ready to serve with Noblesville Fire Department
The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.
readthereporter.com
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel
Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
powerofpositivity.com
Indiana Town Changes Roads to Cut Carbon Emissions
A town in Indiana changed its roads as a way to cut carbon emissions and promote safety. Carmel, Indiana, boasts more roundabouts than any other city in the United States. They plan to continue installing them until no traffic lights and stop signs remain. One street in Carmel has eleven...
WRBI Radio
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship
The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
readthereporter.com
Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free milkshakes on Nov. 11
Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
cbs4indy.com
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017.
readthereporter.com
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
Man missing from Greenfield found safe, Silver Alert canceled
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Greenfield was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, a representative with Hancock County 911 Center told 13News. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton. A Silver Alert was...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
