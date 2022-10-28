Klay Thompson hurt by Charles Barkley's comments

Kendra Andrews: Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries “I tore my ACL & Achilles in consecutive years & I still helped my team win a championship. I put so much freaking effort in to get back to this point

Warriors' Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: 'It just hurt my heart'

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

1. Steph, Klay put it away.

2. Heat pummeled on glass.

3. After starting with a power shortage.

4. Jimmy Butler at top of his game

5. Tyler Herro not at the top of his. – 2:02 AM

Klay Thompson finished his postgame press conference by calling out Charles Barkley for saying Klay isn't the same player he was before his injuries. Thompson says that hurt, he says people need to give him more time to get back to 100 after 2 major injuries. #dubnation

Klay Thompson, unsolicited, acknowledged that he heard Charles Barkley say he's not the same player he was before his injuries. "No, duh," he said. "Who would be? It hurt hearing that. I put in so much effort to be the player I am. Give me some freakin' time to get back."

Klay Thompson takes a big step forward as Warriors pull away from Miami

Klay Thompson closed his press conference with an unprompted response to a recent Charles Barkley comment that Klay was "slipping"

Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries

“I tore my ACL & Achilles in consecutive years & I still helped my team win a championship. I put so much freaking effort in to get back to this point – 1:31 AM

Klay Thompson said it hurt to hear Charles Barkley that he's not the same he was after injuries. "Man, I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. It's hard to put into words… Played 57 games in three years give me some freakin' time to get this back."

Klay Thompson said he blacked out and doesn't really remember the specifics of the trash talk between him and Devin Booker, but when asked about the four rings comment: "Sounds like I was stating facts."

Klay Thompson ended his presser by calling out TNT’s Charles Barkley.

Barkley said Thompson isn’t the same player coming off his his injuries, and Thompson was hurt by that statement. – 1:30 AM

'He was actually one of the first people to text me when I tore my Achilles. Said the shooting guard battle won't be the same.'
-Klay Thompson on his relationship with Devin Booker

-Klay Thompson on his relationship with Devin Booker – 1:30 AM

"He [Devin Booker] was one of the first people to text me when I tore my Achilles. He said 'you know the shooting guard battle won't be the same'. That meant a lot to me."
-Klay Thompson says he respects Book a lot when asked about the dust up on Tues.

-Klay Thompson says he respects Book a lot when asked about the dust up on Tues. #dubnation #wearethevalley – 1:27 AM

Klay Thompson opens up about his trash talk with Devin Booker on Tuesday, first-career ejection:

In his first time talking to reporters since his ejection, Klay Thompson said that Devin Booker was one of the first person to text him after he tore his Achilles saying that the shooting guard competition wouldn't be the same without him.

“Steph has always been a guy who is very conscientious & wants his teammates to do well. He’s always thinking about his teammates.”

-Steve Kerr says he wasn’t shocked that Steph Curry purposely tried to get Klay Thompson going, Steph assisted on 4 of Klay’s 6 baskets #dubnation – 12:38 AM

Miami had denied the ball into the post for GSW split cuts ato earlier. So they ran a little screen to get Draymond down there, but he threw it away to Klay on the backcut

Warriors were about to blow the Heat out of the gym up 13. Two wide open Klay missed 3s lead to dejection, and 6 easy Heat points in transition. GSW transition D has been really bad this year.

Warriors trying soooo hard to get Klay going.

Since making his first 2 shots, he has missed six in a row. – 11:04 PM

Klay and Draymond are both about to come back in for the Warriors

Poole's frustrated on the bench. Slammed a water bottle under his seat. Klay's sitting next to him and gave Poole a couple supportive taps on the knee.

Klay Thompson scores the Warriors' first five points. He had only two Tuesday.

Klay Thompson takes first Warriors shot: 3-pointer, splash

Takes second shot: layup

He can exhale a bit – 10:13 PM

Klay Thompson lets it fly on his first touch of the game and drill it from behind the arc. Gets a layup next trip down. 5-0 Klay run basically.

Klay's first shot since being ejected is a fadeaway 3
Splash.

Splash. – 10:11 PM

Klay scores the first bucket. A three.

Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson's minutes will be bumped up tonight vs. Heat, as will Draymond Green's.

Klay Thompson's minutes will be bumped up to around 27 tonight, per Kerr. Draymond Green in the 30 range.

Klay Thompson's minute restriction will be bumped up to 27-28 minutes tonight, Kerr says. Draymond Green will play about 30 minutes.

Steve Kerr says the Warriors will bump up Klay and Draymond's minutes a bit tonight

Yeah, ⁦@Kerith Burke⁩ and I talk discuss Klay-Book and much more.

What Prompted the Devin Booker-Klay Thompson Fracas

“It’s a great day for some hoops!”

Klay Thompson getting some shots up at morning shootaround ahead of the Warriors matchup with the Miami Heat on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/VLfWkUXkHb – 2:20 PM

How does Barack Obama and Charles Barkley as part of a Phoenix #Suns ownership group sound?

https://t.co/zShwudJooL via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/P5I8u8ln4r – 1:42 PM

The last time the Warriors played the Heat, Jimmy Butler and Spo got into it on the bench. Why?

Warriors won 118-104 without Steph, Klay and Draymond. Jordan Poole went off with 30 points, 9 assists and 7 threes. Wiggins and Kuminga each scored 22 points – 1:40 PM

After Klay Thompson was ejected in the third quarter against the Suns, NBA Twitter exploded with different reactions.

For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson was ejected from a game on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Kylen Mills: Steph Curry wasn't done taking shots after tonight's game. Here are his thoughts on Charles Barkley saying that Klay Thompson isn't the same player, which upset Klay. "It's interesting because certain guys kind of forget what their careers looked like on the backend." #dubnation

Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson said it "hurt his heart" to hear Charles Barkley say he's not the same player anymore after injuries.

Anthony Slater: Here's Klay Thompson on his ejection the other night. He mentioned his respect for Devin Booker and said Booker was one of the first players to text him after he tore his Achilles.

