At least 13 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcFRj_0ipjIYpL00

At least 13 people died and five others were missing in flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains that swamped a southern Philippine province overnight, officials said Friday.

Ten villagers drowned in rampaging floodwaters and landslides in Datu Blah Sinsuat town and three others drowned in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao province, regional official Naguib Sinarimbo told reporters.

Five people were missing in Datu Blah Sinsuat, according to the town's mayor, Marshall Sinsuat.

A rescue team was deployed to a tribal village at the foot of a mountain in Datu Odin Sinsuat to check on reports that floods and landslides also hit houses in the area, Sinarimbo said, adding there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The unusually heavy rains that flooded several towns in Maguindanao and outlying provinces overnight in mountainous regions with marshy plains were caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which was expected to hit the country’s eastern coast from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

Floodwaters rapidly rose in many low-lying villages, forcing some villagers to climb onto their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops, police and volunteers, officials said. The floods started to recede when the rains eased Friday morning, they said.

“In one area in Upi only the attic of a school can be seen above the floodwater,” said disaster-mitigation officer Nasrullah Imam, referring to a flood-engulfed town in Maguindanao.

The wide rain bands of Nalgae, the 16th storm to hit the Philippine archipelago this year, enabled it to dump rains in the country’s south although the storm was blowing farther north, government forecaster Sam Duran said.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year. It’s located in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian archipelago one of the world’s most disaster-prone areas.

