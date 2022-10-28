Read full article on original website
Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022
Early voting sites in Carmel – Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County. In Carmel, voters can cast an early ballot from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Pkwy. and the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. Learn more at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1399/Vote-Early—In-Person.
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez
Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Heroes Run for chance to help local kids
On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free milkshakes on Nov. 11
Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Carbon is ready to serve with Noblesville Fire Department
The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.
Noblesville voter: Kiser & Ray will “refocus on what is essential” in schools
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
Carmel K9 Jax gets new body armor
Carmel Police Department’s K9 Jax has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Franciscan Health educator brings OB training to maternity deserts
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Pregnant Hoosiers living in rural Indiana counties are facing a crisis. "A third of our counties are OB deserts, meaning they don't have a facility in the county that can care for an OB patient and so our EMS departments are having to transport patients up to an hour just to be able to get care for them," said Amanda Gill, education specialist with Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
