'We need to look in the mirror': Washington State's offense continues to struggle in 21-17 loss to No. 14 Utah

'Negative plays, not being able to take it down the field' glaring issues for Washington State offense in loss to No. 14 Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward threw just four incompletions against Utah. So the passing game was a strong point of the Cougars’ performance, right?. Not exactly. In this case, completion percentage is a misleading statistic. On paper, Ward’s 27-for-31 passing line looks impressive. Without having watched...
Sacramento State scores late go-ahead touchdown to regain lead and down Idaho
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State got away from what worked Saturday night. The Hornets were fortunate they had time to rectify their error. Idaho capitalized on two interceptions to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Asher O’Hara’s 1-yard touchdown run lifted third-ranked Sacramento State (8-0, 5-0) to a 31-28 win over the No. 23 Vandals (5-3, 4-1) in a Big Sky Conference game.
EWU notebook: Already depleted Eagles defense lose more players to injury against Portland State
An Eastern Washington team already dealing with a number of injuries sustained more of them Saturday in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to Portland State in Cheney. The Eagles lost a pair of defensive linemen in senior Caleb Davis and sophomore Soli Paleso’o to injuries and also played without two safeties in senior Anthany Smith and redshirt freshman Kentrell Williams Jr.
Things to watch: Idaho must keep football secure to upset Sacramento State
MOSCOW, Idaho – It has been a moment since the Vandals have found themselves in this position. A bully of the Big Sky Conference in the 1980s and early 1990s, when it won or shared six conference titles before embarking on two decades of Football Bowl Subdivision football, Idaho has not been relevant in the Big Sky race since returning to the conference in 2018.
Things to watch: Can Eastern Washington outlast Portland State in a rivalry shootout?
The annual football game between Eastern Washington and Portland State has developed a reputation for being a shootout. In the past 13 games in the series, the winning team has scored at least 34 points, and over that span only twice has the losing team scored fewer than 23. On...
