msn.com
A Toxin That Makes Humans and Pigs Sick Has Been Found in a Mars Meteorite, Potentially Solving a Century Old Mystery
There's a never-ending quest on Earth to find signs of life on Mars. The planet has been a source of hope that humans can one day inhabit the environment safely. So when the Mars meteorite, Lafayette, came shooting down to Earth almost 100 years ago, there was hope it could reveal something about the red planet. Instead, new research has been able to potentially solve a very different mystery.
Greenland's Melting Ice Could Reveal Riches Beyond Imagination
"Greenland has the potential to be one of the best discoveries of the past 100 years," Josh Goldman, the president of the startup KoBold Metals, told Newsweek.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: History Reveals How Ridiculous Climate Change Hysteria Is
For several decades, we’ve been harangued by left-wing harbingers of doom, screeching at 140 decibels that global warming — i.e., the gradual heating of Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere — is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. They lecture us about the long-term rise of the planet’s temperature, caused by our shameful carbon footprints, which we selfishly use to drive our cars, air-condition our homes, and generally enjoy comfortable lives. “How dare you?” They want us to believe that the planet Earth, one of millions of planets in millions of galaxies, spinning around the Sun at a thousand miles an hour, is going to be destroyed if those darned cows don’t stop their terrible habit of emitting malodorous flatulence while enjoying a vegan diet.
natureworldnews.com
A New Low-cost Sensor Allows Scientists to Remotely Monitor Nests and Estimate When Hatchlings Will Emerge Practically Throughout the Day
Scientists can now remotely monitor nests and almost exactly forecast when hatchlings will emerge thanks to a novel low-cost sensor modeled after a sea turtle egg. This information is crucial for managing turtle nests and conservation efforts. The study was conducted by Samuel Wantman of Nerds Without Borders and Erin...
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
natureworldnews.com
NASA Developed New Tool Spotting Major levels of Methane that Could Limit Global Warming
NASA scientists developed a tool that could help limit global warming and detect major methane emissions. Reducing methane emissions could help avoid the warming of the ocean and its catastrophic impact on communities and animal kingdoms. Global warming and Methane emissions. Global warming and methane emissions have been a major...
natureworldnews.com
Wolf Growing Extra Tooth in Minnesota Might Be Caused by Inbreeding
A wolf that was being monitored by scientists in Minnesota had an extremely rare occurrence of an extra tooth. Some people are making inbreeding speculations. While fitting a GPS collar on a young wolf, the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a research organization, made the incredibly rare discovery when they were tracking wolves roaming the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Are Baffled by Extreme Miyake Radiation Events Recorded in Tree Rings
Solar flares were once thought to be to blame for historical radiation spikes on Earth. However, a new study suggests that those radiation spikes were not caused by solar flares, as previously thought, implying that something much more powerful - and still unknown to us - was responsible instead. Unknown...
Astronaut on the ISS captures image of dazzling blue spheres floating above Earth
An astronaut on the International Space Station captured mysterious blue spheres in the sky last year. NASA’s Earth Observatory shared the photo last year, as well, shortly after it was taken. The photo was taken as the ISS passed over Southeast Asia. The orbs, which appear extraterrestrial in nature, aren’t nearly as mysterious as you might think, though.
Proof of mysterious cosmic storm that could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ within next thousand years uncovered
RESEARCHERS have been analyzing trees to learn more about Earth's history with cosmic storms. Ancient cedar trees can provide scientists with records of radiation storms dating back thousands of years. This is due to the trees creating a new set of rings in their trunks every year. And when an...
Is It 'Grey' or 'Gray'? The Correct Spelling of the Word Gray is a Very Grey Area
We all know what to call that murky, cloudy shade that is a mixture of black and white colors. But what is the proper way to spell it? Is it gray? Or is it grey? Is one spelling the actual, correct way to spell it? And aside from the differing vowel in the word, is there any difference between gray/grey?
scitechdaily.com
Are Newton’s Laws of Gravity Wrong: Observation Puzzles Researchers
Finding cannot be explained by classical assumptions. An international team of astrophysicists has made a puzzling discovery while analyzing certain star clusters. The finding challenges Newton’s laws of gravity, the researchers write in their publication. Instead, the observations are consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity. However, this is controversial among experts. The results have now been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The University of Bonn played a major role in the study.
natureworldnews.com
Elephants and Humans Fights for Resources as Drought in Kenya Worsens
For Kenyan farmers suffering from drought, thirsty elephants present a new dilemma. Due to increased competition for resources, residents in Taita-Taveta county have had to devise inventive methods of keeping wildlife at bay. Elephants and Farmers. Francis Mutuku didn't worry about how he would provide for himself or a future...
a-z-animals.com
When Did Mammoths Go Extinct?
Mammoths were Ice Age animals that adapted to the frigid northern temperatures during a time when the earth was much colder than it is now. There were around ten different species of mammoths with some being as small as five feet and others as large as fifteen feet tall. Mammoths are one of the most well-studied extinct animals because they left behind so many remains. Sizeable mammoth discoveries are unearthed regularly in today’s permafrost and elsewhere. Scientists study tissue, hair, bones, and other body parts that are preserved in the ice. But when did mammoths go extinct, and why? We’ll answer these questions and more.
3printr.com
Researchers develop compact and flexible fiber design to ensure efficient focusing and razor-sharp images
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Korea, Australia, Great Britain, and Germany – with participation of Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) – were able for the first time to optimize an optical glass fiber in such a way that light of different wavelengths can be focused extremely precisely. The level of accuracy is achieved by 3D nanoprinting of an optical lens applied to the end of the fiber. This opens up new possibilities for applications in microscopy and endoscopy as well as in laser therapy and sensor technology. The researchers published their results in the journal Nature Communications.
