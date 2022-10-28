Man violates protection order, chokes, bites woman: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Gun fired during domestic incident: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 15, police investigated a domestic violence complaint that involved a gun being fired during the incident. A woman had already left the home, and the man was transported to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was also charged with using weapons while intoxicated. Burglary: Bagley Road. On...
Man accused of stealing $105 bottle of men’s cologne: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Great Northern Mall. Officers at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 arrested a suspected male shoplifter after a store loss prevention officer watched the suspect pace a bottle of $105 men’s cologne in a pocket of his pants and then attempt to leave the store without paying, according to a police report.
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
Gun stolen from unlocked car, several vehicle thefts reported: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Newman Avenue. A resident called the police department at 7:23 a.m. on Oct. 14 to report an unlocked vehicle parked on the street was gone through overnight and the complainant’s gun was missing. Grand theft: Lake Avenue. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. on Oct....
Alleged party crashers spit beer on passing car: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A caller reported Oct. 23 shortly after midnight that he was driving past a what appeared to be an underage drinking party where some kids spit beer on his car, then fled in theirs, leaving behind beer cans in the yard and on the road. Police arrived about 45 minutes...
16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl. The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. Officials said the information had led...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Brook Park police officer arrested on domestic violence charge
A Brook Park police officer arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint at his home early Friday is now on paid leave. Police responded just before 7 a.m. to the home of Patrolman Frankie Smith, on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release from Interim Police Chief Edward Powers III.
Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
Seventeen-year-old boy with gun arrested outside main library: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Van Aken Boulevard. At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Heights Public Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., to investigate a report of a male displaying a firearm outside the library. Responding officers located a Cleveland boy, 17, who...
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
‘An ongoing problem’: Mail carriers robbed, police said
Police in Cleveland and Euclid are investigating after two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint. Officers said, in both cases, the suspects only wanted the mail carriers' collection box keys.
‘Alarming’: Euclid police warn residents as reports of stolen checks increase
Police in Euclid are concerned about an increase in reports of checks being stolen from the mail and then being forged and cashed.
16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police received a call on Oct. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious car in the 3700 block...
Man freaks out at Rally’s; drunk man passes out at Shell station: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Disorderly conduct, resisting police: Snow Road. A Broadview Heights man, 35, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 18 after he misbehaved outside Rally’s, 14911 Snow.
Woman thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to fight: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12 on a complaint of a drunk and disorderly customer. Per management’s request, she was removed from the business. Learning that she had a young child and two other special needs children at her Bainbridge Township home, officers were sent to find them. The children and their mother were released at the home with police from Bainbridge Township.
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
Man dies after being shot on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Public Square just before midnight Sunday evening. According to police, a 39-year-old man was participating in a dice game with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot him. Cleveland police said...
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
