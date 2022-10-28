Read full article on original website
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
Market experts discuss NWA housing affordability issue
ARKANSAS, USA — In their diversity report, the Northwest Arkansas Council says that an average of 30 new people are moving to the region every day. Experts explained that this growth is putting a strain on our housing market with a low supply of houses in the area. The...
magnoliareporter.com
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year
A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Low Mississippi River levels cause problems for Arkansas farmers
The Mississippi River levels are very low due to lack of rainfall and severe drought. It is creating quite the problem for Arkansas farmers.
arkansasedc.com
Dassault Falcon Jet Executive Highlights Advantages of Doing Business in Arkansas
Companies across the globe are finding success in Arkansas. Across the state, 187 international companies have established a physical presence, creating jobs for Arkansans. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) “Executive Voice” series spotlights executives in The Natural State and asks them to answer the question, “Why Arkansas?” AEDC has released the latest video in the series, profiling an international executive who has discovered the advantages Arkansas has to offer.
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
5newsonline.com
Child poverty rates rank high in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears
With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
KTBS
Arkansas Attorney General warns of fentanyl disguised as candy as Halloween approaches
TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states. Drug cartels...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
Issue 2: Should Arkansas make it more difficult to pass laws at the ballot box?
A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution would make it harder to pass future ballot initiatives. Supporters of Issue 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot say constitutional changes need a certain amount of public support, while opponents say the current system gives Arkansans the voice they deserve. Issue 2 would increase the threshold for passing […] The post Issue 2: Should Arkansas make it more difficult to pass laws at the ballot box? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
