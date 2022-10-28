ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

magnoliareporter.com

Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year

A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
arkansasedc.com

Dassault Falcon Jet Executive Highlights Advantages of Doing Business in Arkansas

Companies across the globe are finding success in Arkansas. Across the state, 187 international companies have established a physical presence, creating jobs for Arkansans. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) “Executive Voice” series spotlights executives in The Natural State and asks them to answer the question, “Why Arkansas?” AEDC has released the latest video in the series, profiling an international executive who has discovered the advantages Arkansas has to offer.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstatesliving.com

ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad

The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
TEXARKANA, TX
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Child poverty rates rank high in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears

With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Issue 2: Should Arkansas make it more difficult to pass laws at the ballot box?

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution would make it harder to pass future ballot initiatives. Supporters of Issue 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot say constitutional changes need a certain amount of public support, while opponents say the current system gives Arkansans the voice they deserve. Issue 2 would increase the threshold for passing […] The post Issue 2: Should Arkansas make it more difficult to pass laws at the ballot box? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE

