Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
insideevs.com
Wallbox Opens The Doors To Its new Manufacturing Facility In Texas
Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S. The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
No, Texas voting machines aren’t switching your votes
Sensitive touch screens aren’t always user friendly and make it easy for voters to accidentally select the wrong candidate. Voters should carefully review their ballots before submitting them.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
KTEN.com
Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
CandysDirt.com
Love Field Neighbors Fight ‘Unbearable’ Noise as City Council Ponders Lease Agreements
Dallas Love Field is booming with activity, and not everyone is happy about it. Enplanements and revenues have increased to near-pre-pandemic levels, Director of Aviation Mark Duebner told the Dallas City Council last week. That’s a good thing, right?. Not exactly. Residents of Briarwood, Bluffview, Love Field West, Elm...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
KXII.com
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
wbap.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
Click2Houston.com
Can Democrats in Tarrant County replicate the success they had in 2018 and 2020?
FORT WORTH — Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
