Family attorney on former officer not being charged in Tyrell Wilson shooting
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) — A Danville police officer willl not be charged in the shooting death of Tyrell Wilson, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced Friday. The decision came more than a year after the deadly shooting in Danville. Wilson was confronted by the now former deputy and police officer, Andrew […]
Contra Costa DA will not charge Deputy Andrew Hall in fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson
MARTINEZ -- Calling it a 'difficult and challenging case,' Contra Costa DA Diana Becton announced Friday her office will not file criminal charges against former deputy Andrew Hall in the 2021 fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson Becton said her office had consulted three police use-of-force experts before reaching a decision. One recommended charges while the other two called it lawful self-defense."A prosecutorial decision must rest squarely on the ability to prove an offense beyond reasonable doubt," the DA's office wrote in its final report. "After reviewing all the available evidence, one reasonable conclusion points to innocence and another reasonable...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the time to be a robbery that ended with a homicide. But this week investigators alleged that Nelson Chia hired Hasheem Bason, 33, to kill Xu. Both men were arrested Thursday on murder charges, the Bay Area News Group reported. The next day Chia was found dead inside a holding cell at Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. The killing drew attention both because of Xu’s prominence in the Oakland Chinatown community and due to fears of anti-Asian violence, stoked by earlier hate crimes in the Bay Area.
californiaexaminer.net
Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from […]
Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case
(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville […]
Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of S. 1st Street at 1:17 a.m. Two men were transported to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is stabilized,...
Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody
By Henry Lee and KTVU staff OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the The post 73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody appeared first on KION546.
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide
San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
San Jose Police Investigate Two Late Night Fatal Shootings
The San Jose Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police first responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the two men shot at the scene were transported...
Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
