Police urgently hunting man after Tube passenger pushed onto tracks

By Thomas Kingsley
 3 days ago

Police are hunting a man after unprovoked attacks at Tube stations saw one victim pushed into the tracks and another assaulted.

British Transport Police released images of the man wanted in connection to the attacks which occurred around Thursday lunchtime.

At 11.50am on Thursday, the first victim was assaulted by the attacker at Baker Street station.

Shortly after midday, the same man was seen at Finchley Road station, which is linked to Baker Street by the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines, where he pushed another man on to the tracks.

Police do not believe that any parties involved were known to each other and have warned the public not to approach the man.

Detective Inspector Paul Watts said: “Following these concerning incidents, we want to trace this man at the earliest opportunity and we are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

“If you see someone matching this image, please contact police urgently by calling 999 and referencing 517 of 27/10/22. Please do not approach them.

“This investigation is moving at pace and we would like to reassure the public that we’ll have a highly visible presence of officers on the network in London throughout this evening looking out for your safety.”

Neither victim sustained serious injuries, the police added.

The attack comes just a month after a man who left a business consultant fearing for his life after attacking him with a machete on a packed Tube train was been jailed for life.

Ricky Morgan, 35, acted “like the Terminator” as he hacked at James Porritt in an unprovoked attack in front of terrified passengers travelling on the Jubilee Line in central London.

Horrified onlookers toppled over each other as they attempted to flee through carriages to escape the attacker.

But Morgan was heard to tell horrified passengers: “This is not a terror attack, I only want him.”

Mr Porritt, who suffered a severe injury to his hand and bone-deep cuts to his head and shin, told a trial at the Old Bailey it was like a “horror movie” or the Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi film The Terminator.

Officers have asked anyone with information on the man to contact them using the reference 517 of 27/10/22.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

