Antony Slammed By Former Man United Players For "Embarrassing" 720° Spin In Europa League

Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage were not impressed.

Manchester United forward Antony performed a 720° spin on the ball during Thursday's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Antony's brief exhibition of showboating occurred in the 38th minute at Old Trafford when the game was still goalless.

The Brazilian's moment of extravagance briefly drew cheers from the United fans, but the applause ended quickly as he followed his spin by passing the ball out of play for a goal kick.

Former United midfielder Robbie Savage was commentating on the game for BT Sport and he was not impressed.

"That, for me, is ridiculous because he's done that and then he's put the ball out of play," said Savage. "It's quite embarrassing actually, doing that with nobody near him."

Savage added: "If I was the manager I would not be happy."

Indeed, manager Erik ten Hag did not look happy as he was pictured rolling his eyes and shaking his head seconds later.

Antony was then subbed off at half-time.

Antony pictured performing a 720-degree spin during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol BT Sport

United legend Paul Scholes was also working for BT Sport on Thursday night.

When asked if he thought Ten Hag's decision to sub Antony off had been influenced by his showboating, Scholes replied: "More or less. I think it would have had a little something to do with it.

"You saw his reaction on the bench. I think it frustrated him. I just don't know what it achieves. I love a little bit of showboating, and entertainment but at least get the pass right.

"Does that do anything for anybody? Does that do anything for himself? I'd have to ask him - even at 4-0 up what does that do for you?

"This country, any country, even Brazil, they don't want to see that, do they? I like to see skills and entertainment, I just don't think it's skill or entertainment. It's just being a clown."

Ten Hag later denied that his decision to withdraw Antony had been a consequence of his spin.

"No. It was more or less planned if we were up," Ten Hag told BBC Sport .

He added: "I don't have a problem with tricks as long as it's functional.

"I demand more from him - more runs behind, more often in the box and more playing in the pocket.

"When there is a trick like that, it's nice as long as it's functional. If you're not losing the ball, then it's OK - but if it's a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him."