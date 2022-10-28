ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
BBC

US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?

American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
NBC News

Destabilizing forces highlight end to 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Paul Pelosi, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, remains in Intensive Care Unit after home invasion. ... Zip ties were found at the scene of the attack. ... Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams clash on abortion, crime and the economy in second and final Georgia gubernatorial debate, per NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Charlie Gile. ... NYT/Siena release new polls showing Democrats ahead or tied or key Senate races (but GOP ahead on the generic ballot). ... Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election. ... And President Biden and the first lady host a Halloween event at the White House.
Newsweek

Election Deniers Are Predicted to Win 189 Midterms Races

Republican candidates who have either questioned or denied the 2020 presidential election result are favored to win 189 midterm elections, according to fresh analysis by Newsweek. Voters go to the polls on November 8 in a high-stakes contest, with one campaign group saying that the "idea of free and fair...
Washington Examiner

We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections

After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
