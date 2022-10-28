Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Google Fixes Another Zero-Day Exploit, Urging Users To Update Chrome Immediately
Zero-day exploits are at the top of online security risks, as these exploits expose the data of millions of users online and are actively exploited in cyberattacks. Google recently patched their 7th zero-day exploit in Google Chrome and is urging its users to update their browsers immediately. The vulnerability, identified...
Android Headlines
Google Messages Testing End-to-End Encryption For Group Chats
Google Messages could soon get end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for group chats. A recent thread on the Google Messages subreddit suggests the company is testing the feature for groups. RCS-enabled one-to-one conversations in Google’s messaging app already support E2EE. A screenshot posted on the subreddit mentioned above shows that Google...
Android Headlines
Google Acquires AI Avatar Startup To Compete With TikTok
According to TechCrunch, Google has completed the acquisition of AI avatar startup Alter for $100 million. The platform allows users to create and share their avatars using artificial intelligence (AI). By acquiring Alter, Google wants to compete with TikTok and boosts its content game. The acquisition was reportedly completed about...
Android Headlines
Huawei Sues Amazon Over E Ink Patents
Huawei has filed a lawsuit against Amazon and its product partners in China over infringing the E Ink patents. The case aims at Amazon’s subsidiary in Beijing and Compal Electronics’ three subsidiaries. Amazon’s Kindle e-readers are currently produced in China by Compal Electronics. Yet, the official documents...
Android Headlines
Dynamic Wallpaper App Juggles 3 Different Wallpapers On Your Phone
Rushikesh Kamewar, a well-known app developer, came up with a new app called ‘Dynamic Wallpaper’. This designer is responsible for apps like Shortcut Maker, AppBar, Pinned Shortcuts, and more. Dynamic Wallpaper app changes wallpapers based on your phone’s power status. That being said, this new app is...
Android Headlines
Snapchat Curbs Its Budget For Spotlight Content
According to the Business Insider, the social media app Snapchat is decreasing the money it pays influencers for their Spotlight content. Spotlight is a part of Snapchat that allows users to create and share short-form videos like TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. The Spotlight was first launched in 2020,...
Android Headlines
This Is Google's Pixel 2 Prototype With Iris Scanning
It seems like Google had a Pixel 2 prototype with Iris scanning aka Iris Recognition System. This phone got leaked by Internal Archive, as you can see in the image below the article. This Google Pixel 2 prototype actually offers Iris scanning. We’re not sure how close this phone was...
Android Headlines
New Banking Trojans Found In 5 Android Apps, Delete Them Now
New banking trojans have reared their head, as they were found in 5 Android apps. This information has been published by Threat Fabric, which warns users to delete these apps, if they have them installed. These trojans are designed to steal your login info, account number, and various other financial...
Android Headlines
Huawei May Soon Announce A Smartwatch With A Detachable Dial
It seems like Huawei is planning to announce a smartwatch with a detachable dial. The company has confirmed that its next watch is coming on November 2, and the company’s teaser is quite interesting. Huawei is planning to announce a smartwatch with a detachable dial. The name of this...
Android Headlines
Google Says It Doesn't Care About Tensor's Performance In Benchmarks
Benchmarks have been the most reliable way to measure a chip’s performance for a long time, but Google says it has enough confidence in Tensor’s performance that it doesn’t matter if it’s not winning the benchmarks. Speaking on the Made by Google Podcast, Monika Gupta, senior...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7a May Offer Flagship Camera, Wireless Charging & More
The Google Pixel 7a may be a bigger upgrade than we think. 9to5Google is making a rather bold claim in a new article. Based on that info, the Pixel 7a will utilize a flagship camera, wireless charging, and much more. Now, based on this article, this is more of an...
Android Headlines
Snapchat Is Finally Releasing Director Mode
Avid Snapchat creators have been waiting for the company to officially unveil the Director Mode. This mode gives people a set of tools to help them create and edit better snaps. Now, this feature is finally making its way to users. What’s good about this feature is that it’s not...
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
Android Headlines
Android 13 Update Widely Available For Galaxy S22 In The US
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is widely receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update in the US. The rollout began for the carrier-locked units shortly after international versions last week. In recent days, the unlocked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have also picked up the new Android version stateside.
Comments / 0