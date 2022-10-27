ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Football: Reno, Reed, Spanish Springs, Bishop Manogue advance to semifinals

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Two teams, Reno and Reed, avenged earlier losses and advanced to the next round of football playoffs, while Manogue overcame a sluggish start to roll to a win.

And Spanish Springs dominated Galena in taking a 41-9 win in the quarterfinals of the North 5A playoffs Thursday night.

Reno beat Damonte Ranch, 36-16. The Mustangs had beaten Reno 38-7 a month ago. Reno junior Breck Worthen scored four touchdowns in the Huskies' win Thursday.

And Reed beat McQueen, 24-14, as Spencer Firebaugh rushed for 254 yards and two scores on 35 carries. McQueen handed Reed its only league loss, 36-31.

Firebaugh went over 2,300 yards for the season, breaking the school record. He leads the state in yards and touchdowns.

McQueen senior Deo Richson scored the Lancers' two touchdowns. He rushed for 181 yards on 25 carries (unofficially).

Manogue was tied with Carson at 14 early before racing out to a 63-17 win. Logan Howren threw for five scores in the first half for the Miners.

He had six TDs in the game, two each to Dom Marconato, Ben Scolari and Marshaun Brown. Cody Fleischmann rushed for 120 yards and two scores.

Quentin Beck scored two TDs for Carson

For Spanish Springs, Nate Penney had five catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone.

Next week, Reno will play at Bishop Manogue and Spanish Springs will be at Reed. Both those games are Friday, Nov. 5 with 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Reed coach Garrett Hughes said the Raiders are playing better defense now than they were when they lost to McQueen on Oct. 7.

"That kind of woke us up with to some things we needed to work on," Hughes said of that loss. "In our last two games we've played a lot better defense."

He said McQueen also made some adjustments, which slowed the Raiders attack in Thursday's game.

"It caused a little confusion with us and we made some mistakes here and there, but bottom line, like I just told the kids, we did enough to win," Hughes said.

Reed senior Beto Hurtado Perez, had a huge interception in the fourth quarter to give the Raiders the ball at midfield and stop a McQueen drive. His pick came off a tip by teammate Bronwyn Rios.

Hurtado Perez was playing with a big cast on his left wrist after he broke his hand against Spanish Springs two weeks ago.

Reed beat Spanish Springs, 28-25 in that game.

"It was difficult playing with this on," Hurtado Perez said of the cast. "I had to adjust my game a little bit."

In Spanish Springs' win over Galena, kicker Michael Mendez made two of three field goals  (49 and 43 yards)  and five extra-point kicks.

In the 3A, Spring Creek trounced Hug, 47-7. Wooster plays at Elko on Friday.

In the next round, the Spartans will play at Fallon at 6 p.m. next Friday in a semifinal.

The North 5A semifinal winners will play on Nov. 11 at the higher-seeded team.

The North 5A championship game is a state semifinal, with the winner advancing to play the South 5A winner on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Carson. The state championship kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

In the 2A, Incline beat North Tahoe on Friday night, 21-14 as senior David Resendiz scored from a yard out for the Highlanders final TD. The win lifted Incline into the playoffs where they will play at Yerington at 7 p.m. Friday.

In other 2A playoff games, Battle Mountain is at Pershing County at 6 p.m. Friday, Democracy Prep is at The Meadows at 6p.m Friday, and Lake Mead is at Lincoln County, also at 6 p.m. Friday.

5A North Regional playoffs

Friday, Nov 5: 7 p.m., Reno at Bishop Manogue, Spanish Springs at at Reed

3A North playoffs

Friday's score: Elko 36, Wooster 0

3A semifinals: Friday, 6 p.m. Spring Creek at Fallon. Saturday (Nov 5), 1 p.m., Elko at Truckee.

2A Playoffs: Friday 7 p.m. Incline at Yerington. 6 p.m.  Battle Mountain at Pershing County, Democracy Prep at The Meadows, Lake Mead is at Lincoln County.

5A South Thursday

Liberty 49, Foothill 21

Arbor View 59, Green Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 72, Faith Lutheran 0

Desert Pines 48, Palo Verde 7

2A/1A: Thursday

Yerington 45, Silver Stage 0

Pershing County 48, Coral Academy 0

Virginia City 44, Pyramid Lake 8

Eureka 36, Wells 25

Friday: 7 p.m., Incline at North Tahoe.

2A and 1A playoffs start Nov. 4-5.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Prep Football: Reno, Reed, Spanish Springs, Bishop Manogue advance to semifinals

