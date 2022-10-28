Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Google Stadia might be gone, but 5G secures cloud gaming's future
It’s the season of major computer hardware releases, with everything from new laptops and PCs to new graphics cards and processors. And as we saw with our recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K reviews, this new crop of gaming hardware is more powerful than we could have imagined before we got our hands on it all and tested it. But there is one thing that is also undeniable: the best graphics cards are increasingly more expensive than the average consumer in even the wealthiest western nations can afford, much less gamers in the global south – assuming they aren’t simply ignored by major product launches entirely.
TechRadar
Why The Good Nurse is the new Netflix movie you need to see this weekend
It’s an exceptionally busy weekend for new movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video and the other big hitters have seen fit to drop plenty of spooky-themed productions just in time for Halloween – and frankly, you’d need to own a time machine to get through all of them in just a few days.
TechRadar
These Microsoft servers are helping fuel massive DDoS attacks
More than 12,000 poorly configured Microsoft servers have been discovered being abused to conduct impressively potent distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Black Lotus Labs uncovered a total of 12,142 servers sporting Microsoft domain controllers hosting the company’s Active Directory services that were...
TechRadar
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review
This laptop begs to ask the question of why you might want Windows 11 if you can’t run all Windows applications. There are some reasons, but there are just as many for running Linux or using a Chromebook. Amazing battery life is available for those willing to embrace this hybrid concept.
TechRadar
Elon Musk's latest stupid Twitter idea could kill off the platform for good
We're not even a week in from Elon Musk becoming the owner (or 'Chief Twit' as he calls the position) of Twitter, and already his plans for overhauling the verification process sounds like a terrible idea. According to The Verge (opens in new tab), Musk is planning to raise the...
TechRadar
What is Samsung Secure Folder?
Samsung is an acclaimed smartphone manufacturer, and one of the ways it lures customers is by providing features exclusive to its devices. One of those features is Secure Folder, an encrypted location on a Samsung phone (opens in new tab) where you can keep photos, videos, apps, files, or any other data you want to keep private.
TechRadar
AWS warns customer cloud demand is slowing as Amazon results stutter
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reported third-quarter revenue growth of 27.5%, its slowest year-on-year rise since the company began reporting its finances separately in 2014. The cloud giant's revenue for the quarter was $20.5 billion, while AWS's operating income was $5.4 billion, a year-on-year rise from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021.
TechRadar
Fitbit Inspire 3 review
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an easy-to-use and efficient device that will help any newcomers to the fitness tracking scene get stuck right in. It comes packed with lots of features like sleep, heart rate, and Sp02 monitoring, as well as general tracking features for over 20 sports. The small screen might not be the easiest to read for everyone, but it’s an intuitive and affordable device option for those new to fitness tracking.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids on AT&T gets you a rugged case and a bargain
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the best cheap tablets that you can buy, especially if you're looking for a network connection on one of the nationwide cellular networks. Today, AT&T is launching a kids bundle with a connected version of the tablet, including a rugged cover, for around $250, a $50 premium over the basic tablet.
TechRadar
IND vs SA live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online
It's a heavyweight clash at the Optus Stadium on Sunday as India take on South Africa in the pick of this weekend's 2022 T20 World Cup cricket matches. The Proteas will be on their guard against an India attack that has Virat Kohli in exceptional form after delivering another batting masterclass on Thursday. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs South Africa live stream for the T20 World Cup 2022.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU early prices pop up – and there’s good and bad news
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 has popped up at retailers with one graphics card showing at the MSRP in the US as we near the official on-sale date – but the news isn’t so good in the UK sadly (or elsewhere in Europe). So, the official MSRP in the...
TechRadar
Move over Netflix, Disney Plus will be the home of the best Death Note adaptation
Move over Netflix, it looks like the best Death Note adaptation will appear on Disney Plus instead, thanks to an unlikely assistant: The Simpsons. The Simpsons is currently in its 34th season, and on October 30 the series’ annual Halloween special Treehouse of Horror will air. Over the years we’ve seen Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie featured in horror-filled parodies of The Shining, Nightmare on Elm Street, Nineteen Eighty-Four, and Jumanji, and now they’ll be entering the world of Death Note.
TechRadar
How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online: stream every episode of the acclaimed HBO series from anywhere
We’re giddily anticipating another stay at The White Lotus. The HBO comedy-drama gave us a post-vacation glow with its witty, pointed, and tremendously entertaining story about a group of neurotic holiday makers losing their s**t in Hawaii. This time we’re disembarking in Sicily as stressed staffers welcome another batch of whining, self-obsessed guests, including one very familiar face. Dying to know who? Read on below as we explain how to watch The White Lotus season 2 online from anywhere in the world.
TechRadar
The Pixel 7 should be on your Black Friday wishlist, if your holidays are like mine
If your holidays are like mine, you need help. While I’d love to call on my family and loved ones over the holidays, more often than not I’m stuck with just my phone. When I think about the sort of help I need over the holidays, I’m glad that Google sent me a Pixel 7 to test, because it’s one of the best Pixel phones ever, and should definitely be on your wishlist, especially with Black Friday deals fast approaching.
TechRadar
Adobe’s controversial color scheme hits creatives hard
Photoshop users are beginning to feel the bite as Adobe’s controversial decision to dump Pantone Color books from its Creative Cloud tools. Back in December 2021, the creative apps firm revealed its plan to remove Pantone Color Libraries from products. Users will need to buy an additional license, Pantone Connect, to use them in their work - effectively placing the colors behind paywall.
TechRadar
You should buy an iPhone 14 Pro before Black Friday - here's why
Thinking about picking up an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max this Black Friday? Just a quick PSA - it's a great idea to think about picking one up before the big day rolls around. If this advice sounds familiar, it's because I wrote a similar piece last year about why I wasn't waiting until Black Friday to buy an iPhone 13. I think that advice still stands - particularly if you're on the hunt for an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, which are shaping up to be the most popular models in the range this year.
TechRadar
To beat a 16-inch iPad, Samsung should revive its weirdest tablet
Rumors of a massive new iPad 16-inch model have me very excited, as a fan of a category I call Obnoxiously Large Mobile Devices. While others scoff, I greet the news with glee. I’m a huge sucker for massive screens, and I rejoice when I find my new toy is too big for every bag I own.
TechRadar
I tried UE's automatic heat-to-fit earbuds and they're a revelation
How often does your tech teach you something completely new about your physicality? For me, rarely – especially when said revelation pertains to the very thing that earns me the bulk of my income these days, my ears and testing the best wireless headphones on the market. But today was not a normal day.
TechRadar
How to make your TV sound better
There’s no doubt about the fact that modern TVs have upgraded dramatically in the 4K era for picture quality, aesthetics, and features. However, while enhancing their looks, manufacturers often end up compromising their sound quality. Today's TVs sport slim bodies and thin bezels, which means they don’t have sufficient...
TechRadar
An AI image generator realized our dark thoughts about Black Friday
What can an AI tell you about Black Friday deals? Not much, it turns out, but when we posed a few contrarian thoughts about the upcoming shopping bacchanalia, AI image generator Dall-E 2 (opens in new tab) returned some interesting images that got us thinking about what this Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season will be like for consumers.
Comments / 0