Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids on AT&T gets you a rugged case and a bargain
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the best cheap tablets that you can buy, especially if you're looking for a network connection on one of the nationwide cellular networks. Today, AT&T is launching a kids bundle with a connected version of the tablet, including a rugged cover, for around $250, a $50 premium over the basic tablet.
TechRadar
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review
This laptop begs to ask the question of why you might want Windows 11 if you can’t run all Windows applications. There are some reasons, but there are just as many for running Linux or using a Chromebook. Amazing battery life is available for those willing to embrace this hybrid concept.
TechRadar
These Microsoft servers are helping fuel massive DDoS attacks
More than 12,000 poorly configured Microsoft servers have been discovered being abused to conduct impressively potent distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Black Lotus Labs uncovered a total of 12,142 servers sporting Microsoft domain controllers hosting the company’s Active Directory services that were...
TechRadar
AWS warns customer cloud demand is slowing as Amazon results stutter
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reported third-quarter revenue growth of 27.5%, its slowest year-on-year rise since the company began reporting its finances separately in 2014. The cloud giant's revenue for the quarter was $20.5 billion, while AWS's operating income was $5.4 billion, a year-on-year rise from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021.
TechRadar
Apple has launched a brand new security hub to help spot bugs and flaws
Apple has unveiled a new security hub (opens in new tab) and an upgraded bounty hunting program as it looks to improve the way it discovers, and remedies, different flaws and vulnerabilities in its ecosystem. “Our groundbreaking security technologies protect the users of over 1.8 billion active devices around the...
TechRadar
How to make your TV sound better
There’s no doubt about the fact that modern TVs have upgraded dramatically in the 4K era for picture quality, aesthetics, and features. However, while enhancing their looks, manufacturers often end up compromising their sound quality. Today's TVs sport slim bodies and thin bezels, which means they don’t have sufficient...
TechRadar
How to photograph fireworks with your phone
Fireworks can prove a stunning subject for photos, but also a tricky one. Getting across the full impact and scale of these explosive spectacles can be easier said than done, and with most fireworks displays only happening on one or two days each year, you won’t have many chances.
TechRadar
We may have our first look at the Google Pixel Tablet software
The Google Pixel Tablet is taking its time on the journey between the first reveal of the device (May 2022) and it actually being available to buy (sometime in 2023), and that means a wide window of opportunity for leaks and rumors to appear. As spotted by the team at...
TechRadar
Google Stadia might be gone, but 5G secures cloud gaming's future
It’s the season of major computer hardware releases, with everything from new laptops and PCs to new graphics cards and processors. And as we saw with our recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K reviews, this new crop of gaming hardware is more powerful than we could have imagined before we got our hands on it all and tested it. But there is one thing that is also undeniable: the best graphics cards are increasingly more expensive than the average consumer in even the wealthiest western nations can afford, much less gamers in the global south – assuming they aren’t simply ignored by major product launches entirely.
TechRadar
The first photo taken by the Samsung Galaxy S23 may have leaked
We're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S23 make an appearance around February time, bringing with it a slew of camera upgrades – upgrades that are shown off in what could be the first image captured by the phone that we've seen. This photo comes from well-known tipster Ice...
TechRadar
The quest for the solar-powered gaming console
In the early 1980s, even as oil and gas companies hushed up research about the climate impact of fossil fuel consumption (opens in new tab), Japanese electronics manufacturer Bandai released a handheld videogame console that runs on solar energy. Reminiscent of Nintendo's much later DS consoles, but with a strip of photovoltaic cells in place of the top screen, the LCD Solarpower range (opens in new tab) offered simple, built-in games like spook ‘em up Terror House or prison caper Breakout, rendered with jaunty, “painted-on” 2D graphics.
TechRadar
iPhone 15 Pro could jump to 8GB RAM, include a periscope camera
We're only just getting used to the iPhone 14 being out in the wild, but the rumors are already flying about what Apple might do with its successor – and a new iPhone 15 report suggests that the Pro models are set to get 8GB of RAM and a periscope camera.
Comments / 0