Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s PEDAL Website Expands Its Services For Elderly and Dependent Adults

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Elderly and Dependent Adult Liaisons (PEDAL) website now includes a Facility Information and Complaint Resources portal. This portal provides direct access to California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and California Department of Public Health (CDPH) information for each Pasadena skilled nursing and long-term care facility.
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

City of Long Beach Facilities and Services Schedule for Election Day

LONG BEACH, CA – In observance of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, the City of Long Beach facilities and services listed below will adhere to the following schedules. The Election Day holiday was adopted into practice in 2021 to offer City employees time to exercise their right to vote, if they wish. The holiday is observed as the first Tuesday of every November, after the first of the month, regardless of the election cycle.
theavtimes.com

Housing opportunity in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park

KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA

