underdogdynasty.com
Buzzer-beating FG pushes East Carolina past BYU, 27-24, and into bowl eligibility
The entire city of Provo, UT stood still for a moment Friday night. East Carolina lined up for a game-winning 33-yard field goal in hopes of upending BYU on the road, but a series of BYU timeouts to ice the kicker created a waiting game and prolonged the nerves of Cougar and Pirate fans alike in the tense environment.
WITN
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen. Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen. A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a Halloween twist. Updated: 10 hours ago. A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a...
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
Rocky Mount, October 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WITN
The 21st annual Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 teams from across the state
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Crystal Coast Band Classic hosted 22 high marching bands at Havelock High School competing to be the best all around. Seren Stout is a senior and performed at the competition with New Bern High School’s marching band for one of the last times. “Freaked...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
Martin Co. students take part in unique reading program
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s reading for fun and education. On Thursday, South Creek High School athletes read to 2nd graders at South Creek Elementary. The reading is part of the program 2nd & 7 foundation. It gives books for every time students visit the classroom. Every child in each class receives their own copy […]
fox29.com
Injured deer euthanized after breaking window, trashing North Carolina high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Authorities said a deer was euthanized after the animal was hurt while breaking into a North Carolina high school. Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, posted on Facebook on October 28 that the deer broke into a window at the local high school. The deer also...
WITN
Potential Tropical Cyclone heading toward Central America
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed over the Caribbean Sea Sunday. This system has maximum winds of 40 mph which is strongest to classify as a tropical storm, however the circulation isn’t complete, so it is not yet a tropical storm. The organization of the system is expected to improve, making it Tropical Storm Lisa tonight or Monday.
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
flcourier.com
At least 10 million new Black voters likely headed to the polls
If pollsters believe African Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on Oct. 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville with the goal of registering 10 million more Black voters.
neusenews.com
Trunk or Treat at Greene County Sports Complex on Halloween
A Trunk or Treat will be held at the Greene County Sports Complex, at 84 N. Perry Drive in Snow Hill on Monday, October 31st, from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm. This event is sponsored by Snow Hill Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and Greene Central High School National Honor Society.
Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
WITN
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GPD: Investigation underway for shooting Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — One person from a shooting at the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway has died from his wounds, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher. His body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy, GPD said.
Someone bought a $217k-winning lottery ticket at a Wayne County convenience store
Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WRAL
Air & Drone Show in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. When Orville and Wilbur Wright first achieved actual flight from their crude, but functional aircraft at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, little did they know the extent that they would be changing transportation in the world forever. Since that fateful day on December 17, 1903, North Carolina would forever be the pioneer state in aviation. Thus the moniker ‘First in Flight’ for the state endures.
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
