Provo, UT

underdogdynasty.com

Buzzer-beating FG pushes East Carolina past BYU, 27-24, and into bowl eligibility

The entire city of Provo, UT stood still for a moment Friday night. East Carolina lined up for a game-winning 33-yard field goal in hopes of upending BYU on the road, but a series of BYU timeouts to ice the kicker created a waiting game and prolonged the nerves of Cougar and Pirate fans alike in the tense environment.
PROVO, UT
WITN

Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen. Man charged after police say he accidentally shot and killed teen. A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a Halloween twist. Updated: 10 hours ago. A museum here in the east hosted a Jamboree with a...
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Rocky Mount, October 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lee Christian School soccer team will have a game with Cape Fear Christian Academy on October 29, 2022, 10:00:00.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. students take part in unique reading program

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s reading for fun and education. On Thursday, South Creek High School athletes read to 2nd graders at South Creek Elementary. The reading is part of the program 2nd & 7 foundation. It gives books for every time students visit the classroom. Every child in each class receives their own copy […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Potential Tropical Cyclone heading toward Central America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 formed over the Caribbean Sea Sunday. This system has maximum winds of 40 mph which is strongest to classify as a tropical storm, however the circulation isn’t complete, so it is not yet a tropical storm. The organization of the system is expected to improve, making it Tropical Storm Lisa tonight or Monday.
GREENVILLE, NC
flcourier.com

At least 10 million new Black voters likely headed to the polls

If pollsters believe African Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on Oct. 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville with the goal of registering 10 million more Black voters.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Trunk or Treat at Greene County Sports Complex on Halloween

A Trunk or Treat will be held at the Greene County Sports Complex, at 84 N. Perry Drive in Snow Hill on Monday, October 31st, from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm. This event is sponsored by Snow Hill Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, Greene County EMS, Snow Hill Fire Department and Greene Central High School National Honor Society.
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Air & Drone Show in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. When Orville and Wilbur Wright first achieved actual flight from their crude, but functional aircraft at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, little did they know the extent that they would be changing transportation in the world forever. Since that fateful day on December 17, 1903, North Carolina would forever be the pioneer state in aviation. Thus the moniker ‘First in Flight’ for the state endures.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC

