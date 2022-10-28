Read full article on original website
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than two months away. But if you're already thinking of how to decorate your tree, this tree topper would be perfect. There are two types of people in the world. The ones who wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up lights and listening to Christmas music, and then there are the ones who start the second the first pumpkin spice latte gets sold at Starbucks. If you are the second type of person, then we are in crunch time already.
The Green Bay Packers know they will face an enormous challenge against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on Sunday night.
Bills, Josh Allen dominated the Packers. He's still his own harshest critic
One of these things is not true. Can you guess which one it is?. Josh Allen is the subject of serious trade interest from the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen is stirring things up in the mayoral race at a small town in Maine. Josh Allen prepared for sinking Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday by dressing up as the title character from The Great Gatsby, mustache and all.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
There was an iguana found at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. It wasn't just one of those small little geckos that run by your feet when you're in Florida either. This was a big guy. But, WHY was the iguana on the field at Highmark Stadium?. The Sunday...
Thousands of people filled the lots at Highmark Stadium hours before kickoff Sunday night as they were getting ready for a primetime match up.
The Buffalo Bills are about to play their first Sunday Night Football game at home, with fans in the stands, since November of 2007 (New England). The Bills host the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium in what should be a Bills victory, given how well they have played and how inconsistent the Packers have played on offense.
Sammy Watkins said he "prayed'' to leave Buffalo, and the Bills traded Watkins to the Rams and then in 2018, he signed with the Chiefs and he became a Super Bowl champion. And now he returns with the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen have been dominant performers in primetime games. They will square off when the Packers face the Bills on Sunday night.
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he would be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
