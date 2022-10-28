Read full article on original website
Timeline: Heavy rain and gusty winds forecasted in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a dry Saturday with plenty of sun breaks, the next weather-maker is already bringing rain and gusty winds to western Washington. This rain will stick around throughout Sunday and into Halloween Monday, impacting the morning commute with the wind sticking around through Sunday evening. Timeline: Future...
KOMO News
Fishing on most of Washington's coastal rivers and tributaries reopens this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash. — All local fishers can rejoice as fishing will be reopened on most rivers and tributaries for both salmon and all game fishing beginning Saturday, Oct. 29, on the southern coast. Fishing for the northern coast will begin on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Washington Department...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Chronicle
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
Are These the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the Tri-Cities?
Looking for a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Tri-Cities? We've got your back. Each restaurant below gets high marks from locals and travelers alike via Google reviews and features a remarkable grilled cheese sandwich or two. What makes a grilled cheese sandwich remarkable? It's probably easier to tell you...
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
Post Register
Storm track poised to return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I’m happy to report that the weather is looking great for the little goblins on Halloween! We’ll see increasing clouds with just enough of a breeze to blow a few leaves around and temperatures will be in the 60’s by the time the kids go to Trick or Treat! Perfect timing. Highs in the 60’s is about 5 degrees above normal. We’ll call it the warm before the storm which arrives on Tuesday.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Washington Senate Town Hall: Murray VS Smiley [WATCH LIVE]
With election day coming fast (November 8), Washingtonians who want to learn more about senatorial candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will want to tune in for the 2022 U.S. Senate Town Hall, which takes place in Seattle. You can tune in right here via a live stream from KIRO 7 News. The town hall will be aired live on Sunday the 30th at 5:00 PM.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WA cougars are killing wolves
OLYMPIA – When it comes to where wolves roam, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeing a phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states – cougars killing wolves. Earlier in the summer a collared wolf from the Dominion wolf pack territory sent a mortality...
WA State Dumps $5 Million Into Electric Firetruck Project
The Washington State Department of Ecology held some question-and-answer public comment sessions on Thursday about a proposed electric firetruck project. The state has put up $5 million towards the project and will be accepting grant applications for this program through December 15th of this year. According to sources, Los Angeles...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
