Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores

First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line.
Times of San Diego

Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59

Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Fox5 KVVU

Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
Fox5 KVVU

Bass Pro Shops offers free photos with Santa for Las Vegas Valley families

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bass Pro Shops has announced its Santa's Wonderland attraction will once again return to its stores this holiday season. To celebrate Santa's arrival, on Nov. 5, Bass Pro Shops will host a free Christmas parade in the store's parking lot. The company says the festive event will feature giveaways, carols and "magical fun" building up to Santa's arrival from the North Pole.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas airport signage slowly transitioning to Harry Reid name

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners received an update on the airport renaming project Tuesday morning. County leaders approved the project in February 2021. Since then, the Clark County Aviation Director says crews have changed out signs at the Sunset Road airport viewing area, the Arrivals curb, entrance doors, baggage claim and some parking garage areas.
Fox5 KVVU

Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. "She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested

Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year. When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Fox5 KVVU

Gym for those with special needs opens in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
Fox5 KVVU

Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
