Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County gets closer to decision on possible ban of most pets in stores
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line.
Fox5 KVVU
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police on suspected DUIs, lawyer answers questions
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case...
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
KTNV
Three people injured in four-vehicle crash on Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving four vehicles has been reported on Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas police were at the scene on Wednesday morning and have reportedly transported three people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have reopened all...
Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59
Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fox5 KVVU
Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
Fox5 KVVU
Bass Pro Shops offers free photos with Santa for Las Vegas Valley families
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bass Pro Shops has announced its Santa’s Wonderland attraction will once again return to its stores this holiday season. To celebrate Santa’s arrival, on Nov. 5, Bass Pro Shops will host a free Christmas parade in the store’s parking lot. The company says the festive event will feature giveaways, carols and “magical fun” building up to Santa’s arrival from the North Pole.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport signage slowly transitioning to Harry Reid name
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners received an update on the airport renaming project Tuesday morning. County leaders approved the project in February 2021. Since then, the Clark County Aviation Director says crews have changed out signs at the Sunset Road airport viewing area, the Arrivals curb, entrance doors, baggage claim and some parking garage areas.
North valley officials to demolish building to make way for the new NLV Village
The NLV Village is said to be a 19-acre redevelopment project along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. This is the largest redevelopment project in history for the city according officials.
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year. When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Updated: 14 hours ago. Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. RTC said...
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for those with special needs opens in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed.
Fox5 KVVU
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year. When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience...
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
