Even though the leaves are still on trees and the Halloween candy is still digesting, it's time to start preparing for winter driving conditions. Showery snow is expected to fall in both Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes over the next few days, but the chance of accumulation won't pick up until this weekend when snow is expected at lower altitudes in the passes, said Gary Schneider, a meteorologist at NWS in Seattle.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO