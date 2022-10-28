Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A shabby subterranean horror torn apart by critics, crowds, and creatures digs deep for a streaming resurgence
Even the worst horror movies ever made can manage to find at least a handful of supporters no matter how egregiously awful the end product turns out to be, but you may have to look a lot harder than usual to find anyone who has nice things to say about The Cave.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
thedigitalfix.com
The Conjuring 2: the terrifying true story of the Enfield Haunting
The Conjuring 2 is one of the most entertaining, memorable, and terrifying entries in the horror movie series. The films are Halloween staples and renowned for their jump scares, horrifying imagery, and all-round creepiness. So, when you go into The Conjuring movies, you’re expecting to be frightened out of your...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
ComicBook
Clown in a Cornfield: Smile Producers Adapting Hit Slasher Book
Temple Hill Entertainment, producers of this year's hit horror movie Smile, are gearing up for another major genre picture. Deadline reports that the company behind The Maze Runner and Twilight franchises, have optioned the rights to horror novel Clown In A Cornfield by Adam Cesare. Independence Day: Resurgence scribe Carter Blanchard is set to pen the script for the film which will have Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil and Little Evil director Eli Craig set to step behind the camera. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill will produce, writing in a statement: "We love Eli Craig's brand of scary fun and are thrilled to be working with him on this terrifying slasher adaptation that is both timely and timeless."
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
ComicBook
Stephen King Praises New Horror Movie, "Wish I'd Written It"
As he's want to do, horror master Stephen King has taken to Twitter to sound off on something new that he's been watching and this time he's given it perhaps the highest praise that one can imagine. Dread Central noticed that in a series of tweets this week, King heaped high praise on the Lionsgate horror-thriller Fall, a recent feature that follows two thrill-seekers stuck on a decommissioned TV tower in the desert some 2,000 feet in the air. In his first tweet, King called the film "Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL." He then added, "Wish I'd written it." In a follw-up, The Shining and IT scribe added: "Hint: If you suffer from acrophobia, DON'T WATCH IT."
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Serial killer isn't the only evil: Nantucket author's 'Good Nurse' becomes Netflix movie with Oscar-winning cast
Nurse Charles Cullen may have been a serial killer, but he wasn’t the only villain in the story of people dying by his hand at New Jersey and Pennsylvania care facilities. That wider perspective on who was at fault — which journalist/author Charles Graeber had worked for seven years to uncover — was a top priority when the Nantucket-based writer was considering offers nearly a decade ago from producers of potential movie versions of his 2013 bestselling book...
Review: Cary Grant takes acid. Fiction ensues
Edward J. Delaney's "The Acrobat," the latest novel to fictionalize a celebrity identity crisis, is built around a (real) LSD trip taken by Cary Grant.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Nosferatu at 100: a silent horror masterwork that continues to chill
It feels right, the knowledge that Nosferatu has been around for a full century. A few years after its 1922 release, the odds were not in its favor: in 1924, the studio behind FW Murnau’s silent horror film agreed to destroy all copies of the film, as part of a copyright infringement case pursued by Florence Balcombe, the widow of the Dracula author Bram Stoker. Nosferatu is not technically an adaptation of Dracula, in the sense that it was produced without the permission of Stoker’s estate and changed the names of all major characters, as well as the setting and some of the story. But it is more than close enough to inspire legal action (and supposedly the original German intertitles even acknowledged the book), which is why it was essentially sentenced to death following its original run.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Here’s Why Sister Ann, aka Jacqueline Byers, Looks So Familiar
'Prey for the Devil' actor Jacqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann in the Halloween horror film — and fans might be wondering why she looks so familiar.
SFGate
Review: 'Someday, Maybe' earnestly embodies widow's grief
“Someday, Maybe” by Onyi Nwabineli (Graydon House Books) “Someday, maybe” is a phrase that noncommittally encapsulates hopes and fears alike. It's a response that lacks urgency, stagnating in the purgatory between “yes” and “no.”. Onyi Nwabineli’s debut novel “Someday, Maybe” follows Eve Ezenwa-Morrow through the...
SFGate
Review: Cormac McCarthy returns with cryptic ’The Passenger'
“The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Alfred A. Knopf) It’s been 16 years since Cormac McCarthy released “The Road” and won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, cementing his reputation as a master American novelist. Plenty of time, then, to write two books for fans to savor in 2022.
SFGate
Review: 'It's Not TV' account of HBO's rise and challenges
“It’s Not TV: The Rise, Revolution and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin (Viking) Streaming and on-demand services are so commonplace nowadays, one can take for granted how revolutionary HBO was when it was first launched. In “It's Not TV," business reporters Felix Gillette and...
What Makes This Frank Lloyd Wright House So Beloved in Hollywood?
If you’ve ever seen Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Day of the Locust, or Blade Runner, then you’ve also seen the Ennis House. In the films, the property is used to depict a vampire mansion, a private residence, and an apartment building respectively. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1923 and constructed in 1924, the home has made more than 80 onscreen appearances throughout its near century-long existence, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. However, it was the home’s feature in House on Haunted Hill in 1959 that brought it into ghoulish acclaim.
Collider
‘The Good Nurse’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the True Crime Thriller
Book adaptations keep coming to the big screen, and while The Good Nurse is no exception, it goes beyond a tale written out of ink and paper. This crime thriller unfolds the true story of serial killer Charles Cullen and his horrific modus operandi, as well as the detectives and nurse who helped catch him. Based on the publication of the same name by journalist Charles Graeber, who investigated the case for six years and was himself the only reporter who got to interview Cullen in prison, the film is expected to show the rawest side of these events.
