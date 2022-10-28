ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case with DNA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. Police said in Feb. 2021,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gym for those with special needs opens in Las Vegas

Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend. It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Running past addiction, Las Vegas woman heads to New York City Marathon

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas physicians offer free health screenings for the homeless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend, hot meals, winter clothing and health screenings will be offered at an annual event helping people in need. On Saturday, an event known as Day of Dignity will be held outside the Masjid As-Sabur, a Mosque located in downtown Las Vegas. From 10...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Scientists have discovered that desperate coyotes have resorted to eating the endangered desert tortoise for food, as the drought has led to the decline of other animals that are typical fare for the predator. The phenomenon has been observed by Clark County and federal scientists...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Neon Museum celebrates 10 years, more than one million visitors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. Since 2012, more than one million people have come through the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas XFL team to be named Vipers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lead by former Raiders player and coach Rod Woodson, the XFL on Monday unveiled the team name and logo for its upcoming Las Vegas team. According to the XFL, the league’s Sin City team is set to be the Vipers. The league’s co-owner, Dwayne...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-10/30/22

The quiet weather we enjoyed Sunday in Las Vegas will continue Monday, Halloween. Daytime temperatures will trend close to seasonal for Monday and Tuesday but by Tuesday afternoon, the influence of a area of low pressure sliding down from the Gulf Of Alaska will change conditions for the rest of the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV

