Anaheim, CA

CBS LA

Man left in critical condition following stabbing in Anaheim

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing Anaheim. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, when a man was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. There was no suspect information available. 
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man Sunday evening. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun, but discovered he had...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Compton

A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Compton. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Homicide detectives were...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Seven injured in Orange County crash

IRVINE, Calif. – Two vehicles collided in an Irvine intersection injuring seven people and trapping multiple occupants, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free patients from one...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District

A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say

A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect

A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Crash

A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday evening in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The man was pronounced dead at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Chatsworth

Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of a 40-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash in Chatsworth which also left three other people injured. The man was identified as Martin Antunez Rendon, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Rendon’s place of residence.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia

A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Car crashes into home after flying off 5 Freeway in East L.A.

Five people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in East Los Angeles. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 5 Freeway off-ramp at South Ditman Avenue. Video from the scene showed the vehicle suspended in the air and embedded into the side of the home. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police continue investigation after toddler riding scooter killed in Irvine

Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in Irvine, after the two-year-old was struck and killed by a car while riding their scooter at an apartment complex. According to Irvine Police Department, the two-year-old girl was on the sidewalk near the exit of the Cross Creek Apartments, located on Creek Road, when she was hit by a black Honda Odyssey at around 8:05 p.m. Thursday."Preliminarily, it appears the child was riding her scooter on the sidewalk, southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit," said Sergeant Karie Davies. "Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with IPD's investigation. The child was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7024.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center From Crash With RV in Malibu

A bicyclist was rushed to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu Sunday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No further information was immediately released.
MALIBU, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS

A motorist is dead after a fatal crash in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the man as 51-year-old Roberto Moscato of Desert Hot Springs. The accident happened Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol, Moscato was driving a Honda CRV southbound on Long Canyon Road approaching the The post A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

