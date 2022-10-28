Read full article on original website
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives
Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
Homeless man tragically killed crossing street had gotten clean, was turning life around
MODESTO, Calif. — A man experiencing homelessness in Modesto was tragically killed while crossing McHenry Avenue. It came at a time when his family says he was turning his life around after battles with mental health and drug addition. To his family, he always was and will always be...
Panel censures San Joaquin Valley judge over New Year’s DUI crash, lying to police
A Central Valley judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The commission said Judge Michael...
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
Clovis native donates birthday gifts to Valley Children’s
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 28th marks a special and generous birthday for a Manteca teen. Landon Wolfe was born in Clovis and for the past seven years, he’s donated his birthday gifts to Valley Children’s Hospital. He tells Eyewitness News that when he was 3 months old he was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital […]
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Redding on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested in the Redding area on Thursday after leading local deputies on a stolen-vehicle pursuit. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, their deputies noticed a vehicle, recently reported stolen, headed south on Eastside Road near Weaver Lumber.
Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes
Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
