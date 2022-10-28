ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives

Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis native donates birthday gifts to Valley Children’s

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 28th marks a special and generous birthday for a Manteca teen. Landon Wolfe was born in Clovis and for the past seven years, he’s donated his birthday gifts to Valley Children’s Hospital. He tells Eyewitness News that when he was 3 months old he was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital […]
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca

On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
MANTECA, CA
krcrtv.com

Modesto man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Redding on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Modesto man was arrested in the Redding area on Thursday after leading local deputies on a stolen-vehicle pursuit. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, their deputies noticed a vehicle, recently reported stolen, headed south on Eastside Road near Weaver Lumber.
REDDING, CA
mymotherlode.com

Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes

Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA

