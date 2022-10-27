Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Benzinga
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Amazon.com Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $2.87 billion, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.16 billion, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on...
A Preview Of AbbVie's Earnings
AbbVie ABBV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AbbVie will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.59. AbbVie bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview
Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Benzinga
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
mmm-online.com
Q3 pharma earnings roundup: AbbVie, Sanofi and Gilead report financials
As earnings season continues on, three major pharma companies recently released their latest financial reports. AbbVie generated net revenues of $14.8 billion, marking an increase of 3.3% on a reported basis and 5.4% operationally. The company’s earnings per share during the quarter were $2.21, up 24.2% year-over-year. AbbVie benefited...
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over...
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
NASDAQ
Gilead reports lower 3rd-quarter profit as COVID drug sales slow
Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said third-quarter profit fell due to lower sales of its COVID-19 antiviral drug and acquisition expenses, but demand for HIV and cancer drugs remained strong and the company increased its outlook for full-year revenue and earnings. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on...
YAHOO!
Caterpillar shows growth in third quarter
Caterpillar released its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, noting sales and revenues of $15 billion. That figure represents a 21% increase over the $12.4 billion that it brought in during the same period last year. Caterpillar reported a 16.2% operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2022, a...
tipranks.com
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify stock price rallied, as losses narrowed, and revenue growth headed back to double-digits. Management's strategy is starting to pay-off.
Benzinga
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead
Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
Zacks.com
Look Beyond Profit, Pick These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows
PUBGY - Free Report) , Jabil Inc. (. JBL - Free Report) , AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (. AMN - Free Report) and A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) are worth buying. This is because, even though profit is a company’s goal, cash is necessary for its...
Zacks.com
Will ExxonMobil's (XOM) Upstream Business Aid Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. Since the integrated energy player has significant exposure to upstream business, a considerable improvement in oil price is likely to have aided the quarterly performance. Upstream Business. ExxonMobil’s upstream businesses fall under...
