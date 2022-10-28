Read full article on original website
Frisco Reedy keeps undefeated season intact with punt block return for touchdown as time expires
With less than a final remaining and the Lions down 31-26, it looked as if Frisco's Reedy undefeated season was in serious jeopardy. That was until Josef Fuksa recovered a blocked punt and ran it all the way to the end zone to score the winning touchdown as time expired to give the Lions a 32-31 victory over Frisco Heritage at the Ford Center Thursday night.
Mpofu, offensive line paving another big year for Bobcats
There's a certain prestige that comes with playing on the Celina football team's offensive line — a linchpin in the program's longstanding success. The Bobcats had a wealth of talent to replace up front heading into this season, including four starters from their state semifinal run, but they had a reliable building block already in place in senior Hamish Mpofu.
Cowboys clinch playoff berth, top Flower Mound
FLOWER MOUND - Coppell's football team is bound for the postseason after going on the road and outlasting Flower Mound amidst rainy conditions, 39-21. Quarterback Jack Fishpaw completed 15-of-21 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 10 carries for 102 yards and two additional scores on the ground in the victory.
Playoff time: What to watch for as the volleyball postseason gets underway
The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday. Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
Photos from a rain-soaked, high-stakes week in McKinney ISD football
McKinney Boyd earned its second win in a row, while McKinney and McKinney suffered losses in the penultimate week of high school football's regular season. Check out photos from all three ballgames.
Joya’s big leg delivering in the clutch for Lewisville
There have been a couple of times this season when the Lewisville football team has needed to count on the leg of senior Freddy Joya to attempt a go-ahead field goal in the last minute of a ballgame. Both times, Joya has shown that he has ice in his veins.
Denton County Football Roundup: Marcus secures fourth straight playoff berth; Hebron, Little Elm, The Colony notch wins
The Marcus football team secured a fourth straight playoff berth with a 31-14 victory over Plano on Friday from Clark Stadium. The teams traded scoring runs.
Top photos from Friday's state-ranked showdown between Allen and Prosper
In a meeting of teams ranked in the state's top 15, Prosper got the better of Allen, 29-24. Check out the action from Friday's rain-soaked showdown between state powerhouses.
Klem's versatility paying dividends for Coppell
Growing up, Mira Klem’s primary role on the volleyball court was setter. And while the Coppell junior continues to play that position, Klem has added a few more duties in her role for the Cowgirl volleyball team. She plays outside hitter and is also a key contributor for Coppell’s defensive efforts in the back row.
Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas
Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton
Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
How this Celina couple is looking to build a local staple...one Swirl at a time
After spending an afternoon in Celina, Kim and Cleve Wickliffe decided they wanted to open a business in town. Today, the couple can be seen at local events selling their baked goods from under their Swirls Bakery tent. The two sell "swirls," their take on a classic cinnamon roll, and other sweet and savory treats.
The Leader news roundup: voting information, Lewisville named Triple Crown recipient, Carrollton bench placement
Early voting is currently happening through Friday, Nov. 4 with the general election to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For those registered to vote, voting locations can be found at www.votetexas.gov.
Plano East Rotary and city of Plano to honor veterans
The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November. At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
Celina firefighter awarded as 'Community Leader of the Year' for tornado response in hometown
Tim Bilderback was on duty at a Celina fire station when he started getting some phone calls. It was late March 2022, and an ominous-looking storm had been approaching. His wife had called earlier from their home in Sherwood Shores and said she and the family would be waiting it out in the cellar.
Coppell news roundup: CISD earns highest TEA rating, voting information, Give for Grants campaign now open
Coppell ISD earned the highest financial rating possible for its 2020-2021 financial accountability from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). In its findings, the TEA announced CISD had received both an “A” Superior Rating and a “94” Score in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings. The district has received a “Superior” rating since 2002.
See over 20 photos of Mesquite ISD's Read Play Talk festival
Town East Mall was filled with Mesquite ISD community members for the annual Read Play Talk Festival on Oct. 29. Mesquite ISD's high schools, local organizations and vendors gathered to promote the district's Read Play Talk initiative.
This museum in McKinney provides a hands-on look at local history — Meet the woman who coordinates it
Jennifer Rogers serves as museum coordinator for the Collin County Farm Museum, which provides insight into Collin County’s rural heritage from the earliest settlement through the 1960s. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Get an inside look at the potential future of the McKinney National Airport
The McKinney business community got a look at the potential future of the city’s airport on Thursday morning. Photos showcasing a potential commercial terminal were a visual clue for a conversation that has become the center of talks for the future in McKinney recently. During a Thursday morning presentation hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the city of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and multi-disciplined firm Garver gathered on a stage at the Collin College Conference Center to discuss the implications of bringing commercial service operations to the McKinney National Airport, or TKI.
UNT student focuses on naturalistic, horror aspects in artwork
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is...
