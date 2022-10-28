ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox on Sacramento’s 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies, falling to 0-4 to start season

By Sean Cunningham
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Thursday’s 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, falling to 0-4 to start the season, the defensive struggles his team is experiencing, small things haunting his team and falling to some of the top teams in the Western Conference during this stretch.

