Kings PG De’Aaron Fox on Sacramento’s 125-110 loss to the Grizzlies, falling to 0-4 to start season
Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox talks about Thursday's 125-110 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, falling to 0-4 to start the season, the defensive struggles his team is experiencing, small things haunting his team and falling to some of the top teams in the Western Conference during this stretch.
