ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team

PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Orem, Utah

What is Orem known for? Is it a great holiday destination? Check out some of these incredible things to do in Orem, Utah, if you want to plan a worthy trip to the city. Are you planning your next holiday and thinking of visiting Orem, Utah? Well, this city in Utah County is the best place to be if you want to experience excellent hometown community living.
OREM, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County

Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening

UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mitt Romney finds buyer for $11.5M Utah ski lodge

Less than two weeks after Mitt Romney listed his chic Utah lodge for $11.5 million, the senator has already scored a buyer. The mountain estate first listed on Oct. 12. It went into contract on Oct. 21, listing records show. Located in Deer Valley in Park City, Romney purchased the...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured

OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
svinews.com

Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley

An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
EVANSTON, WY
KSLTV

Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy