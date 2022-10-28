Read full article on original website
Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
One pylon dive followed by one inadvertent dive in front of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
Timpview running back goes Beast Mode into the end zone, then banana-peel mode in front of the longest-tenured Pac-12 coach
Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball
Boston Smith, the son of former Utah football and NFL star receiver Steve Smith, received an offer from the University of Utah — but it’s not in football.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Orem, Utah
What is Orem known for? Is it a great holiday destination? Check out some of these incredible things to do in Orem, Utah, if you want to plan a worthy trip to the city. Are you planning your next holiday and thinking of visiting Orem, Utah? Well, this city in Utah County is the best place to be if you want to experience excellent hometown community living.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening
UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mitt Romney finds buyer for $11.5M Utah ski lodge
Less than two weeks after Mitt Romney listed his chic Utah lodge for $11.5 million, the senator has already scored a buyer. The mountain estate first listed on Oct. 12. It went into contract on Oct. 21, listing records show. Located in Deer Valley in Park City, Romney purchased the...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured
OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
KSLTV
Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
