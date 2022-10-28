Read full article on original website
Notre Dame finding itself just in time to be an agent of chaos
Notre Dame got off to an awful start in 2022 but the Fighting Irish are finding form just in time to send college football into madness down the stretch. For a team that began the season ranked inside the Top 5, it was truly jarring to see how precipitously the perception of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped early in the season, though rightfully so.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Defeated Syracuse
It felt like a must-win game for the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Brandon Joseph recorded a pick-six on the first snap of the game, and Notre Dame did not lose its lead thereafter. Despite Syracuse narrowing the deficit to just seven points in the second half, the Irish defense and punt block unit propped up a fourth quarter surge.
Meet the industry disruptor that began as a Notre Dame startup
A Chicago-based speaker startup has raised $7.5 million in funding — and it got its start at a Hesburgh Library whiteboard. Now headquartered in Chicago, Resonado Labs was founded by Peter Moeckel ‘20, Brian Youngil Cho ‘19 and Erikc Perez-Perez ‘19 while they were studying in the Mendoza College of Business.
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
IU South Bend hosts ‘Party at the Polls’ to energize students ahead of November midterms
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s national “Vote Early Day” ahead of the midterm elections, and IU South Bend held an event to get students to cast a ballot. Students gathered at the community building at River Crossing for the “Party to the Polls” event.
Looking ahead to your Halloween Forecast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening with a few more clouds overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Sunday: Sun and clouds to start with increasing clouds through the day. Chance for showers develops later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Sunday night: Rain...
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community
South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side. Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend. A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend.
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.
Michigan City mayor charged with misdemeanor after leaving scene of accident
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged after leaving the scene of an accident he was involved in back in August. He has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The charge comes after an investigation into an incident in which the 72-year-old mayor was...
Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks
Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
South Bend Chamber shares thoughts on encouraging GDP and unemployment trends
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s not seeing signs of a recession touting a 2.6% growth in the country’s G.D.P. in the third quarter. However, high inflation and rising interest rates are still fueling doubt that we’ve completely avoided a recession.
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage proposal for Cass County voters
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly.
SB Empowerment Zone enforces clear backpacks and dress code
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students and families of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are getting ready for some changes. The school is calling this a “Quarter 2 Reset,” which comes with enforcing a new dress code. Starting on Monday, Oct. 31, all students will be required to...
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
