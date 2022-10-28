Read full article on original website
Pats Win but It Is Officially Time to Be Worried About Mac, With James White
Brian recaps the Patriots win over the Jets and discusses another shaky outing for Mac Jones (0:30). Then, he chats with former Patriots running back James White about the game (20:30), Rhamondre Stevenson’s pass-catching abilities, Zach Wilson’s decision-making, and more. Finally, Brian takes a few listener calls and talks about the Celtics’ win over the Wizards (38:30).
Pickleball
Bill Simmons expresses some doubt regarding the long-term popularity of pickleball. Raheem Palmer shares his favorite bets and teaser legs for Week 8. From Kyrie’s shameful comments to the team’s pitiful play, there’s no bigger disaster on or off the court in the NBA than Brooklyn. By...
A Win Inside a Loss
The Full Go returns as the crew discusses Halloween before going into the Bears’ loss to the Cowboys (01:20). Despite the loss, Justin Fields’s steady improvement over the last few weeks should have Chicago fans excited; it has Jason believing that the Bears have finally found their QB (11:31). After Joel Embiid did what he normally does against the Bulls, it’s time to focus on the next opponent, the dysfunctional Nets (28:26). Derrick Rose recently spoke about his problematic time with the Bulls following his injury, as Jason shares his perspective on the situation (41:24). Is Rose the biggest what-if in Chicago sports history? Also, what do the White Sox look like if Ozzie Guillen does return to manage the team (55:50)?
King Geno, Jets Distress, Regret MVPs, Guess the Playoff Seeds and Week 9 Lines With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Christian McCaffrey putting on a show in the 49ers’ win over the Rams, Patriots-Jets, Giants-Seahawks and Geno Smith’s impressive play through seven weeks (3:45), before talking about the wild finish to Panthers-Falcons, the Saints’ shut-out victory over the Raiders, Titans-Texans, Week 7’s biggest losers and more (42:53). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 8 (54:05), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:15:24).
Week 8 Winners and Losers, and CMC Goes Nuclear
We recap Week 8 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We break down Christian McCaffrey’s breakout week and the rest of the RB explosion across the league. Then, we discuss Miami’s ceiling as a fantasy team, re-rank the 2021 QB draft class, and more, before inducting our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.
The Nets Are an Embarrassment
The Brooklyn Nets are 1-5, with a net rating that makes even the Los Angeles Lakers look down at them with pity. Their 30th-ranked defense looks hopeless. The offense that was supposed to be their saving grace is statistically just average and aesthetically tepid. Brooklyn’s starting five stinks and its depth is either too young or one-dimensional to positively contribute on both ends.
How Low Scoring Is Affecting Variance and Spreads
This week, Sharp and House begin by sharing their thoughts on TNF (1:00) before explaining why lower scoring has increased gambling variance this season (6:00). Then, they discuss whether Kyle Shanahan can continue his dominance over the Rams (18:00) before giving out their picks for all three New York teams this week (26:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting the betting buddy with the best listener-submitted bet (48:00).
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the NBA Season So Far
Verno and KOC go through the good, the bad, and the ugly of the NBA season. Some of the good includes stars playing like stars, the higher scoring around the league, Jalen Brunson and Christian Wood fitting in with their new teams, the excitement of being able to watch all of Victor Wembanyama’s games for free, and more (01:11). The bad focuses on teams that have been most affected by injuries, as well as the winless Kings (40:21). Don’t give up on the Kings just yet! Finally, the ugly features the struggles going on with the Nets and 76ers, while the guys also debate what moves the Lakers can make to turn things around (59:52).
The Phillies Win Game 1 of the World Series
The Phillies win Game 1 of the World Series on the road after a historic comeback being down 5-0. Also, thanks to J.T. Realmuto’s homer in the 10th inning to give the Phils a 6-5 lead. Sheil Kapadia and Brad Rutter talk about the emotional roller coaster of a game and take a peek at Game 2 with Zack Wheeler set to start on the mound.
NY Football Comes Back to Earth: Brian Barrett on the Pats Owning the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on the Giants Falling to 6-2
(1:02) — JETS: The Jets, with all their talent, still cannot get past the Patriots as they lose their 13th straight against the Pats. (6:02) — GIANTS: The Giants’ win streak comes to an end in Seattle, how will they respond coming out of the bye week?
Week 8 Recap: The Niners Beat the Rams Again, the Falcons Are Division Leaders, and the Raiders Get Shut Out
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the 49ers’ impressive performance on the road against the Rams (0:51). Then, Ben stays to discuss the crazy game in the NFC South that saw the Falcons beat the Panthers in overtime (26:02). Then, Nora and Steven get to their winners and losers from Week 8, including the Dolphins, Jets, Titans, and more (36:29).
Eagles-Steelers Postgame Reaction: The Most Dominant Win of the Season?
The Eagles are 7-0 for the first time since 2004 after stomping out the Steelers, 35-13, at the Linc on Sunday. A.J. Brown had an impressive performance, catching six well-placed passes from Jalen Hurts for 156 yards and three touchdowns. The defense also forced two turnovers and leads the league in turnover margin at +14. Sheil and Ben discuss the soaring Eagles and their lopsided victory. then question how much Jordan Davis’s injury will impact the Eagles going forward. And, could there perhaps be another trade deadline move for Howie Roseman in the works?
How do Phillies bounce back after Game 2 loss?
Sheil Kapadia is joined by James Seltzer and Jack Fritz of 94 WIP to talk about the Phillies’ Game 2 World Series loss to the Houston Astros. Plus, the guys look ahead to Game 3 and the rest of the series. Can the Phillies bounce back as the series moves to Philadelphia?
The Warriors’ Current Team Dynamics and Leadership With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Wos sits down with podcasters Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu of the Light Years podcast to examine the dynamics of the Golden State Warriors this season. They discuss James Wiseman and the youth movement coming into the team (4:16), Draymond Green’s role on the Warriors (9:00), beat writers’ optimistic perception of the Warriors (19:45), and the overall team dynamics and leadership.
