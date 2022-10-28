Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
digitalspy.com
Aftermath of Harriet Finch's death (Emmerdale)
I feel this has been done really poorly. She was in the programme for 10 years and no one has even noticed she has left. I completely agree and I was thinking of starting a thread about it so I’m glad you have!😁. As usual with Emmerdale the whole...
digitalspy.com
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
digitalspy.com
Soaps and films with the same storylines
I was watching The Good Nurse this week on NetFlix, all I could think of is 'the gloved hand killer' from Hollyoaks. I'm sure there's plenty of others but can anyone else think of times when soaps and films have done the same storylines?. Mike789 wrote: ». I was watching...
digitalspy.com
Corrie is becoming boring
As the title says. Coronation Street is becoming so boring, lately with these rubbish storylines. Who cares about this far right group? and we will be seeing a lot of them now since. - I can't stand this Griff, and also Spider is annoying as well, I wish he would...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Halloween Week Thread - Sat 29 Oct @ 6:50pm & Sun 30 Oct @ 7:20pm
Afternoon everyone and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Hot on the heels of last week's car crash centenary week we've got yet another theme week as the Halloween show returns. Good luck everyone, I think we're going to need it!. Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are...
digitalspy.com
CS Sam and Hope
Surely Sam isn't being lined up to be Hopes secret online friend sourcing info to write a book?. This would be totally unbelievable considering his age would it not?. I thought it was going to be Hopes half sister but to me the last few episodes seem to be hinting at Sam.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan responds to rumour he's replacing James Corden on The Late Late Show
The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is flattered to be in the conversation to replace James Corden on The Late Late Show. Back in April, talkshow host and Gavin & Stacey co-creator Corden revealed that he'll be stepping away from the show next year, which naturally brings into focus a list of his potential successors.
digitalspy.com
Oh dear, no more James, so who's in danger next?
Well Ellie S wasn't good tonight so I fear she might not stay much longer. Or Tony, but he was brilliant this week. Or Fleur!. I really thought that Ellie S would be in danger after last night's dance. I don't think she has many weeks left. I don't know...
digitalspy.com
Do you think the Kerry and Chloe storyline has a few similarities to Kat and Zoe from another soap
Well i was not expecting that tonight even though i thought Kerry was lying at first to stop her leaving the village. This storyline has a few similarities to one from another soap.where they reveal that they are their real mother. I wonder if they were always going to do this storyline or decided that a few weeks before it was revealed.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street begins extremism storyline as Spider gets frightening warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has kicked off its extremism storyline with Spider getting a frightening warning. Soap bosses confirmed this week that a long-term storyline will involve teen Max Turner being groomed by Griff Reynolds and a gang of racist thugs secretly operating in Weatherfield. Friday's (October 28)...
digitalspy.com
How The Walking Dead just set up Maggie and Negan's spinoff
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 spoilers follow. "I want to believe there's hope," says Future Judith at the start of 'Outpost 22'. "That together there's hope. Isn't there?" Well, hope seems a bit fleeting this week after the Commonwealth separated our faves and sent them off to a...
digitalspy.com
EE - What’s next for Jay after Lola?
Abi gone, his first long time girlfriend and best friend, Lola too, in all honesty the two reasons he gets any screen time, I have always said they should make a new family for him, they did that for Shirley so bringing in two older sisters for him, or cousins would do him good.
digitalspy.com
Favourite Male- Week 6
Wasn't keen on any of them. Entertainment wise it was all Tony, but the best dance was from Hamza 😊. Tyler for me I’d never heard of him but he improves every week and seems such a nice guy. Posts: 15,168. Forum Member. ✭✭. 30/10/22 - 16:16 #6. Hamza...
digitalspy.com
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
digitalspy.com
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
digitalspy.com
Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 1b
It's back with the second part of season 1. I believe it's near simultaneous (1 day) release in US and UK, as is usual now that we have Paramount+ is also available outside the US. No spoilers from episodes not yet released please. Posts: 33,958. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 30/10/22...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
digitalspy.com
VIDEO: Halloween Week Rehearsals With Songs
Everyone looks OK but James the weakest but everyone seems a bit slow!. Molly's looking good too. None of them look bad though this should be really interesting.. I feel Fleur could be giving it abit too much power again. Really liking Hamza, J-Ellie, and Tony. But lots of good...
digitalspy.com
The Good Nurse
Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne lead this True Crime Thriller about Serial Killer Charles Cullen played by Eddie Redmayne. It's a decent Film but I wish they had focused more on Cullen, it was more about Jessica Chastain's character Amy Loughren. Posts: 58,993. Forum Member. ✭. 30/10/22 - 09:22 #2. I...
Comments / 0