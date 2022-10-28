Read full article on original website
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had 'the difference' in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4
Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive Brother
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
WATCH what Penn State head coach James Franklin said about Ohio State after the game
The Penn State Nittany Lions presented quite the challenge to the Ohio State football team on Saturday, taking the game all the way into the fourth quarter, but the Buckeyes dug deep, created a couple of turnovers on defense, and put together some drives to pull away for a 44-31 victory.
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Penn State
It wasn't easy, but Ohio State wore out Penn State in the fourth quarter to improve its record to 8-0. Ohio State was trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter. However, Penn State's lead didn't last very long. The Buckeyes managed to score 28 points in the final 15 minutes of...
Miyan Williams Has 2-Word Message For Ohio State Fans After Injury
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to exit this Saturday's game against Penn State due to an injury. Moments ago, he provided an update on his status. Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "All good." This is encouraging news for the Buckeyes. There wasn't much clarity on Williams'...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams
During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform. Williams is out for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top 4 after Week 9 with 2 B1G teams in top spots
Kirk Herbstreit already has his top 4 before Week 9 has even concluded, as he has 2 B1G teams in the top 4. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, and Michigan comes in at No. 4, according to the ESPN college football analyst. Herbstreit explained his top four to...
Look: Kansas State Fires Back At 'College GameDay' After Blowing Out Oklahoma State
The Kansas State Wildcats kept the receipts after their huge 48-0 shutout of Oklahoma State on Saturday. After ESPN's "College GameDay" crew all predicted a win for the Cowboys, KSU's account made sure to let them know how wrong they were. The Wildcats' tweet started to go viral around the...
FOX Sports
Where will Deion Sanders end up coaching in 2023?
It was a quote that sent shock waves across the college football universe. Less than two weeks ago, Deion Sanders appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes and was asked if he would consider leaving Jackson State, where he currently coaches, for a Power 5 program. "I’m gonna have to entertain...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
Kansas State lights Mike Gundy’s mullet on fire, ends Pokes playoff chances
Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats burnt Mike Gundy’s mullet to a crisp in their 48-0 shutout victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Another year, another wasted opportunity for Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys to make the College Football Playoff. After losing a heartbreaker in overtime to still-undefeated...
College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022
The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Check out our college football odds series for our Kansas State Iowa State prediction and pick. This game figures to be a one-score game. Why can we say that so confidently? Iowa State regularly plays one-score games in the Big 12 this season. Iowa State suffered a rough loss to Kansas earlier this season due to missed multiple field goals in a game it lost by three points, 14-11. The Cyclones lost to Baylor by seven, 31-24. They lost to Texas, 24-21. They lost to Kansas State by one point, 10-9. Iowa State keeps playing close games and generally keeps losing them. Matt Campbell has made ISU a very competitive program, and on a game-by-game basis, that is still quite true, but the Cyclones are not living on the right side of close margins, and that clearly needs to change for his team as the season moves along, starting with this Saturday’s game.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
No. 9 Oklahoma State Blown Out By Kansas State: Fans React
Big 12 football was in for a wild ride on Saturday afternoon. The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the conference's second-highest-rated team, was blown out by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats scored 48 points and shutout Mike Gundy's supposed high-powered offense. It's the worst loss of...
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
