The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1

Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
FOX Sports

Where will Deion Sanders end up coaching in 2023?

It was a quote that sent shock waves across the college football universe. Less than two weeks ago, Deion Sanders appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes and was asked if he would consider leaving Jackson State, where he currently coaches, for a Power 5 program. "I’m gonna have to entertain...
ClutchPoints

Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Oklahoma Sooners take on the Iowa State Cyclones. Check out our college football odds series for our Kansas State Iowa State prediction and pick. This game figures to be a one-score game. Why can we say that so confidently? Iowa State regularly plays one-score games in the Big 12 this season. Iowa State suffered a rough loss to Kansas earlier this season due to missed multiple field goals in a game it lost by three points, 14-11. The Cyclones lost to Baylor by seven, 31-24. They lost to Texas, 24-21. They lost to Kansas State by one point, 10-9. Iowa State keeps playing close games and generally keeps losing them. Matt Campbell has made ISU a very competitive program, and on a game-by-game basis, that is still quite true, but the Cyclones are not living on the right side of close margins, and that clearly needs to change for his team as the season moves along, starting with this Saturday’s game.
The Spun

No. 9 Oklahoma State Blown Out By Kansas State: Fans React

Big 12 football was in for a wild ride on Saturday afternoon. The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the conference's second-highest-rated team, was blown out by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats scored 48 points and shutout Mike Gundy's supposed high-powered offense. It's the worst loss of...
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
