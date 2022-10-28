ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cooper Pushes for Digital Equality in Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

In an effort to expand access to high-speed internet in every community throughout the state, Governor Roy Cooper paid a visit to Charlotte on Wednesday. The governor met with Microsoft executives to discuss its project to close the gap.

According to Governor Cooper, more than 1 million residents of the state lack access to the internet. Some remote communities have no connection at all. Another factor is affordability. The cost of some people’s monthly internet subscriptions is too high.

Governor Cooper claims that there is cause for optimism. With all towns connected within the next few years, North Carolina will have access to monies from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to assist in funding connectivity.

The governor emphasized the necessity of high-speed internet connectivity in schools, telemedicine, and small businesses seeking to compete in the global economy.

The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers private support. Those who sign up can receive a $30 credit toward their monthly internet expenses.

Read the full story here.

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

