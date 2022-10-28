Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
9 arrested during two-day illegal sideshow operation in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities arrested nine, cited 46 and towed five vehicles after a two-day sideshow enforcement operations, Reno Police Department says. On the nights of October 28 and 29, RPD along with the Nevada State Police and the Washoe Count Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N held an operation in Reno targeting illegal sideshow activities. Multiple areas in the city were staffed with additional Officers, expecting sideshow activities to occur.
2news.com
Body Camera Footage Released in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month. Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18. They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in...
mynews4.com
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
mynews4.com
Man sentenced to prison after attempted robbery lead to deadly shooting at Reno bank
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a deadly attempted armed robbery at a Reno bank in 2020. Davion Simonton, 23, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shot and killed 78-year-old Douglas Morrin in the Wells Fargo parking off Neil Road on Nov. 12, 2020.
2news.com
Local Law Enforcement Conducts Sideshow Operation
Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022. On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they...
KOLO TV Reno
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash closed northbound U.S. 395 for about seven hours early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:43 a.m. near Lemmon Valley Drive, the Nevada State Police said. The vehicle was...
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
mynews4.com
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
mynews4.com
No one hurt after west Reno home goes up in flames, cause under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews have knocked down a large fire at a west Reno home. A large column of smoke was seen coming from a home off Heatheridge Lane at around 11 a.m. on Friday. While en route, firefighters upgraded the call to a...
mynews4.com
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
mynews4.com
Fire destroys Fernley Carpet King shed
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A shed was destroyed in a fire behind a Fernley business on Sunday night. Crews responded to a structure fire behind the Carpet King on 95-A late around 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Arriving on scene we found that there was a shed on the back of the property that was fully engulfed.
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night apartment fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at the Park Vista Apartments. Crews were called to the complex on Sparks Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Initial reports say a second story apartment sustained heavy damage, with fire and heavy smoke still seen coming from the unit around midnight.
mynews4.com
4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
KOLO TV Reno
No injuries reported in Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead Sunday after what the Reno Police Department said appears to be a self-defense shooting. It happened about 4:45 a.m. on South Virginia Street south of Moana Lane. Police were called to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, He received...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
Record-Courier
Tahoe man gets five years in prison after Samaritans intervene in battery
A South Lake Tahoe man who admitted strangling and dragging his ex-girlfriend after tricking her into a drive to Spooner Junction was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison on Monday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27 was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction, according...
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
